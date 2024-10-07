Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Railway boss Rob Youhill was unable to hide his disappointment at the football he witnessed during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dearne & District.

Despite scoring as early as the fourth minute through Sam Clothier, the Starbeck outfit had to settle for a share of the spoils, though their manager wasn’t convinced that they deserved even that.

And it wasn’t just his own side that Youhill was unimpressed by, branding the spectacle as a whole “boring”.

“We didn’t do enough to get three points, and Dearne didn’t do enough either,” he said.

"It was a really tough watch, any spectators have done well to stay awake. It was a really, really boring game.

"When a team isn’t playing well you have got to go through the gears a little bit, one or two gears, that is all you have to do, and if either team did that then they would have done enough to win.

"I didn’t think either team did enough to get a point, to be honest, but they’ve got to share them, you can’t get zero points each.

"How do we get better? We just have to turn up.”

Clothier broke the deadlock early on when he latched on to a ball forward by goalkeeper Bill Hick and lofted a finish over Dearne’s George Bristol.

A neat passing move then ended with Justin Circuit levelling matters on 16 minutes before Clothier was denied his second of the afternoon by an offside flag.

Lucas Umpleby, Clothier and Ezio de Santis were all off target with attempts at goal before the interval, with the latter then rattling the cross-bar with a free-kick early in the second period.

Substitute Harry Bandeira and the dangerous Clothier later saw shots saved by Bristol, however that was about as good as it got for Railway.

"The positives are that we got a point against a team that is going really well,” Youhill added.

"But you have to be frustrated that we didn’t get all three when they didn’t have a great day. But, we go again.”

Saturday’s result leaves Railway 12th in the NCEL Division One standings.