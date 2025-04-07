Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill issues apology following 'woeful' home loss to Maltby Main
The Starbeck outfit suffered their third defeat in four NCEL Division One matches when they were beaten 2-0 on home soil at the weekend.
And although Maltby sit just above 11th-placed Rail in the league table and are a decent outfit, Youhill was seriously unhappy with how his players applied themselves on the day.
“On behalf of the management team, I would like to apologise for Saturday’s performance,” Youhill said in a statement issued via the club’s X account.
"As a management team, we take responsibility for the good and the bad. We have let down the supporters and those volunteers that work so hard behind the scenes to enable the club to flourish.
"As a management team, we have high standards for ourselves and we will be better, and we will learn from Saturday’s woeful display.”
Maltby’s Alex Washington broke the deadlock just before half-time, with Ashley Flynn sealing the points for the visitors late on.
Railway return to action on Tuesday when they entertain title hopefuls Wombwell Town (7.45pm), before rounding off their 2024/25 campaign away at struggling Nostell Miners Welfare this Saturday (3pm).
In the NCEL Premier Division, Tadcaster Albion signed off for the season with something of a whimper, losing 1-0 at home to promotion-chasing Beverley Town.
Saturday’s match looked set to end goalless until Luka Suluburic struck in stoppage time to settle matters.
That defeat was the Brewers’ 21st in 38 matches this term and sees them finish up just two places above the relegation zone in 17th position.
