Kieran Greenway finishes from close range to give Harrogate Railway an early lead in their NCEL Division One clash at Retford. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit lost ground on NCEL Division One leaders Campion following Tuesday's draw in Nottinghamshire, but remain second in the table and a couple of points ahead of third-placed Rossington Main.

Kieran Greenway broke the deadlock on 17 minutes, firing home after Oli Norman had seen a shot saved by the Retford keeper.

Albert Ibrahimi doubled the Railway lead shortly before the half-hour mark, turning just inside the box before sending a low effort across the face of goal and inside the far post.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

O'Connell's men created plenty more chances to put the game beyond their hosts' reach, however an inspired performance by the Retford goalkeeper kept his side in the contest.

And Railway were made to pay for their lack of ruthlessness after the break as Haydn Goddard netted straight from a corner before Alex Wonham converted a 67th-minute spot-kick to level matters.

"I’m fuming about our second-half performance, we were atrocious,” O’Connell said.

"We were brilliant for 45 minutes, the way we moved the ball, our rotations, we were everything we want to be as a football team.

"Without being disrespectful to Retford, we should have been four or five up by half-time. Their goalkeeper made a number of unbelievable saves, but we should have buried at least two of those chances.

"In the second half there was a lack of effort and willingness to get on the ball. We didn’t manage the game, we were sloppy, we didn’t deal with their threats, and I’m left utterly, utterly disappointed.

"I’m a firm believer that you usually get what you deserve in football and based on that second-half display we didn’t deserve to win. We probably didn’t even deserve a point in the end, so you have to say fair play to Retford.”

Next up for Railway is a home showdown with Brigg Town on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

In the NCEL Premier Division, Knaresborough Town conceded late on as they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Garforth Town.

Charlie Marshall swept home the only goal of the game in the 77th minute, denying Simon Parkes' team the opportunity to climb up to ninth position.

Eleventh-placed Boro return to action on Monday when they entertain Hemsworth Miners Welfare (3pm).

Winless Tadcaster Albion were beaten 2-0 at Bridlington Town and stay rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League East Division.

