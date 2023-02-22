Harrogate Railway make it six wins in a row as unbeaten run is extended into a 20th game

Luke Stewart, right, celebrates after opening the scoring in Harrogate Railway's NCEL Division One win over Staveley Miners Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Mick O'Connell's high-flyers are now 20 games unbeaten in the league and sit just five points behind second-placed Rossington Main while boasting four games in hand on their promotion rivals.

Luke Stewart set the Starbeck outfit on their way in midweek, finishing off Kieran Greenway's 39th-minute cross before Dan McDaid scored from a free-kick to double the lead shortly afterwards.

That victory over Swallownest followed on from a 2-0 home success over fellow play-off contenders Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday, Stewart and Elliot Holmes the men on target at Station View.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"Long may it continue," O'Connell told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It's an unbelievable run, really. At any level of football, whether it be Premier League or Sunday League, to be sat here in February not having lost a league game since August, it is a great achievement.

"I'm so proud of the lads, I don't think I could be prouder. We've kept 14 clean-sheets, only conceded 17 goals, they have just been brilliant.

"We're full of confidence, we're working so hard and If I was still a player, I would hate to play against this team."

Reflecting on Tuesday’s success at Swallownest, O’Connell added: "It was a very, very difficult pitch to play on.

"Once I saw it I said to the lads that it wasn't going to be an ight for a spectacular performance, it was just about being professional, not overcomplicating things and doing the basics well.

"We missed a lot of chances in the first half and should have scored more, but there was only ever going to be one winner.

"Swallownest’s first shot on target was their penalty which they scored from, and I didn't think it should even have been given. Overall, it wasn’t a brilliant performance, but it was just about getting the job done and getting out of there with the points.”