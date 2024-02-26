Harrogate Railway leave it late to rescue a point from Brigg Town clash

Harrogate Railway defender Mike Morris can't hide his delight after netting a 99th-minute equaliser against Brigg Town. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Starbeck outfit looked to be on their way to what would have been a fourth defeat in as many matches when their visitors seized an early 2-0 lead at Station View.

But, Rob Youhill and Fraser Lancaster’s men rallied after the break and managed to earn themselves a share of the spoils in dramatic fashion.

Dean McCarthy opened the scoring for Brigg with just nine minutes on the clock, Jack Boswell then doubling their advantage before the 20-minute mark.

Fin Darvill scored Harrogate Railway's first goal during Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Brigg Town.

Railway got themselves back on terms three minutes into the second period, Finn Darvill applying the finishing touch after the Zebras failed to clear their lines following a scramble at a corner.

But the hosts’ hopes of getting themselves back on terms were dealt a blow in the 55th minute when Dan Hickey was sent off for retaliating to a rugged challenge by Brigg’s Jordan Spencer.

The 10 men managed to stay in the fight despite their numerical disadvantage, and things were evened up late on as Prince Haywood was red-carded following what was deemed to be a dangerous tackle.

And parity was restored in the ninth minute of stoppage-time through veteran centre-half Morris, sparking scenes of jubilation amongst the home contingent.

Railway winger Dan Hickey was shown a red card for his reaction to this challenge.

Saturday’s result leaves Railway 13th in the NCEL Division One standings.

In the NCEL Premier Division, Knaresborough Town fell to a fourth consecutive loss as they were thrashed 5-0 away at Thackley.

The game was goalless until the 44th minute, at which point the hosts took control of proceedings, netting either side of the interval before going on to pull clear.

