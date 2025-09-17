Alex Burton took his tally for the season to nine goals after bagging a brace against Dearne & District on Tuesday night. Picture: Harrogate Railway Athletic FC

"What more can you say about learning from your mistakes?"

That was Rob Youhill's reaction after seeing his Harrogate Railway side bounce back from their first defeat of the season to record a statement victory over Dearne & District on Tuesday evening.

Having begun their 2025/26 NCEL Division One campaign with a nine-match unbeaten run, the Starbeck outfit were brought back down to earth by a painful loss to Doncaster City at the weekend.

Leading 2-0 until the 84th minute, Railway conceded three times at the death to somehow finish up empty-handed.

But, they delivered the perfect response in midweek as they ran out 3-1 winners over leaders Dearne to move within a point of them at the top of the table.

And Youhill was thrilled to see how his troops carried the lessons from their Doncaster disaster into what was a crunch clash at Station View.

"The most pleasing thing is that we've learned so much from Saturday and been able to implement it tonight," he said.

"What more can you say about learning from your mistakes? After the way Saturday went, I thought to myself, 'It might not be the worst thing if we use it to get a result on Tuesday night' - and that's exactly what we did.

"In the first half, we were backs against the wall and only had one chance, but it was taken very well. We spoke at half-time about how we had done well to weather the storm, but said that we needed to be better with the ball.

"We competed more in the second half, we were more aggressive, we were better with the ball and the tide started to turn. And we took our chances really well to win us the game.

"Dearne are a great side and they are going to be there or thereabouts, so to beat them is a real confidence boost.”

Dominic Creamer fired Railway ahead against Dearne just before half-time, with Alex Burton then doubling their advantage 10 minutes into the second period.

Jamie Austin reduced the deficit soon afterwards, but Burton struck again in the 76th minute to wrap things up.

Railway take a break from league action this Saturday when they entertain Thackley in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase (3pm).