Harrogate Railway held by Louth Town as Tadcaster Albion suffer another defeat

Harrogate Railway were held to a 1-1 home draw by Louth Town on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Harrogate Railway endured another frustrating afternoon as they were forced to settle for a point at home to Louth Town.

The Starbeck outfit, who have now won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, created numerous chances during Saturday’s NCEL Division One clash at Station View but were only able to convert one of them, and ultimately had to settle for just a point.

Rob Youhill and Fraser Lancaster’s men fell behind after just eight minutes when Alex Carter looped a header over Jamie Hassall, but hit back 20 minutes later through Harry Lynn, who combined to good effect with Sam Clothier.

Clothier, Ezio de Santis and Alex Ingham were among a host of home players who came close to adding a second goal, though the lack of a clinical edge in the final third was again evident in Railway’s attacking play.

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Gerard Binks

“We played really well last Friday night and didn’t get anything, we’ve played really well for 75 minutes on Saturday and got a point, when for anyone that was there, it was obvious that we deserved to win the game,” boss Youhill said.

“We are on a bit of a journey and heading in the right direction. But, when we smell blood, we don’t go on and do the final bit.

“It’s frustrating, however I do feel as if it is coming.”

Saturday’s result leaves Railway 13th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s trip to seventh-placed Maltby Main (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the NCEL Premier Division, Tadcaster Albion saw the gap between themselves and the relegation zone trimmed to just four points following Friday evening’s 3-1 home loss to Barton Town.

That defeat was the Brewers’ seventh in eight league outings and leaves them 15th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Bottesford Town (3pm).