Harrogate Railway have been in fine form of late, winning their last four NCEL Division One matches. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck club thumped Rainworth Miners Welfare 4-1 on Saturday to record a fourth consecutive victory, a result which lifted them up to fifth position in the table.

And the Rail boss is confident that his players will only get better as the season progresses.

"Saturday was another good result, it wasn't the best performance again, but you can't ask for any more than four wins from four," he said.

Railway boss Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"If you look at our results, the only team who have outclassed us were North Ferriby. They dominated us on the night, but when we've played sides like Selby and Hallam - who are in and around us - I don't think they looked any better than us.

"We're a young side, who are still learning, but we have a lot of quality and we will continue to get better. I strongly believe we will keep on improving, so I am confident that we can stay around play-off places.

"It's still early days. It's a long old season, however if we stay humble and keep working hard then we will keep winning games."

Railway suffered an early blow against Rainworth, falling behind within 90 seconds of kick-off.

But, Marcus Day had them back on terms by the sixth minute and they were in front soon afterwards courtesy of Fatlum Ibrahimi's finish.

Dan Thirkell extended the home advantage early in the second half, then Joe Crosby wrapped things up late on.