Harrogate Railway get back on track with home victory over Athersley Recreation

Rob Youhill was delighted to see his Harrogate Railway players take their work on the training ground onto the pitch as they bounced back from last week’s painful loss at Brigg Town.
By Rhys Howell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Harrogate Railway's Luca Bolino takes aim at the Athersley Recreation goal during Saturday's NCEL Division One clash. Pictures: Gerard BinksHarrogate Railway's Luca Bolino takes aim at the Athersley Recreation goal during Saturday's NCEL Division One clash. Pictures: Gerard Binks
Harrogate Railway's Luca Bolino takes aim at the Athersley Recreation goal during Saturday's NCEL Division One clash. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Starbeck outfit surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead on their way to a 4-3 defeat in North Lincolnshire, but made no such mistake on Saturday afternoon, beating Athersley Recreation by a 2-1 score-line.

Goals in quick succession at the start of the second period from leading marksman Luca Bolino, and visiting defender Jack Briscoe – who put through his own net – put the Rail in control.

And although Sam Thompson pulled one back for Athersley late on, the home side managed to see the game out to record their eighth win in 15 NCEL Division One outings this term.

Railway captain Prince Attakorah, left, celebrates with Alex Clark after the hosts went 2-0 up.Railway captain Prince Attakorah, left, celebrates with Alex Clark after the hosts went 2-0 up.
Railway captain Prince Attakorah, left, celebrates with Alex Clark after the hosts went 2-0 up.

"That second half at Brigg last week was so hard to take, we definitely needed that result on Saturday,” joint-Rail boss Youhill said.

"There was definitely real hunger for a reaction, and not just from us as a management team, from the players as well.

"Ideally we would have liked a midweek fixture to try and put things right, but the lads were outstanding in training last week and really had the bit between their teeth.

"From a coach’s point of view, what you really want to see is the players carrying the good work they do in training into matches, but so often you don’t get that transition.

"On Saturday, however, I was so pleased to see us passing and moving the ball and playing with the speed and confidence we see on the training ground during a game situation. That was probably the most impressive thing for me.”

As was the case in their defeat at Brigg, Railway created sufficient chances during the first half of Saturday’s clash with Athersley, but again lacked a clinical edge.

"We played very well in the first half, but it was the same old story in front of goal, unfortunately,” Youhill added.

"Just like at Brigg, we could and should have been 3-0 or 4-0 up and out of sight by the interval.

"Fortunately, we managed to score twice in quick succession at the start of the second half and take control. It was a shame to let them back into it with the late goal we gave away. We obviously just like to keep it interesting, which must make great viewing for any neutrals.”

This Saturday, Railway host Ollerton Town (3pm).

