Harrogate Railway get back on track after three games without a victory

A team which is almost unrecognisable from the one that Mick O’Connell led to the play-offs last season surged to the top of the NCEL Division One table after taking 13 points from the first 15 on offer this term, before going on a run of three matches without a victory.

But the Starbeck outfit, who are now under the guidance of Lancaster and joint-boss Rob Youhill, got back on track in midweek courtesy of a 3-1 success at Armthorpe Welfare.

And the Rail chief says that “peaks and troughs” are to be expected given the fact that his squad is comprised almost entirely of inexperienced players who are largely untested at the level.

"It was always going to be tough to keep that start to the season going given the average age of our team and the fact that most of them have never played NCEL football before,” Lancaster said.

"We knew that there were going to be a lot of ups and downs in our first year together, but as long as there continue to be more peaks than troughs then we know we are doing something right.

"I’m definitely pleased to get back to winning ways. After taking just one point from the last three games, it was important, more so for the confidence of the lads.

"We competed better for second balls, we took our chances, and we could have scored a few more.”

Luca Bolino (2) and Alex Clark were the men on target against Armthorpe for seventh-placed Railway, who drew 0-0 at home to Yorkshire Amateur at the weekend.

"We’ve been very consistent in terms of our forward play this season, but we hadn’t managed a clean-sheet,” Lancaster added.

"We knew we had to tighten up and we did look a lot more solid on Saturday. It was an improvement defensively, but it just wasn’t quite happening for us at the other end.

"We didn’t create enough against Yorkshire Amateur and didn’t take our chances when they did come.

"It’s a fine balance isn’t it and we need to work hard on getting it right.”