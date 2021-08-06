Harrogate Railway: Feel-good factor back again after six years of struggle

Harrogate Railway midfielder Dan Thirkell. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

More importantly, this is a view shared by Harrogate Railway’s players, and backed up by Saturday’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Swallownest – the club’s first on the opening day since 2017.

Following six seasons of struggle and several false dawns, the Starbeck outfit genuinely seem to be in a position from which they can start to move forwards.

Demotions, relegation scraps and thrashings by significant margins have become the norm in recent years, with victories few and far between.

Dan Thirkell scored twice in the Rail's opening-day win over Swallownest.

Eight different managers have tried and failed to revive Railway’s fortunes since they dropped out of Evo-Stik Division One North in 2016, but under Mick O’Connell the outlook finally looks brighter.

“There absolutely is a feel-good factor at the moment, the management team of Mick, Walshy [Josh Walsh] and Paul Clayton have instilled that within the group,” said midfielder Dan Thirkell, a fans’ favourite who returned to the club for a second spell last October.

“The place is just breeding positivity at the moment, and that’s not just on the pitch, it’s off the field, in the clubhouse, all around the place.

“I think the pandemic has helped a little bit, because everyone missed football and was mega keen to get back playing, so there is that, but it’s really enjoyable to be a part of this team. It does feel really good to be back here.

“It’s enjoyable playing the style of football Mick has introduced and we’ve got a good mix of some older lads with really close connections to the club and some excellent young lads who are looking to progress.

“There are some good sides in this division, but hopefully we can have a good season and try and finish in the top third of the table.”

If Railway are indeed to challenge anywhere near the top end of the division this term, then Thirkell believes that home form will be crucial.

“You know what you are going to get in this league. There are a lot of big, strong, physical sides and it is very difficult when you go away,” he added.

“So, we have to make our ground a fortress and try to be averaging two points a game at Station View.”

Saturday’s success over Swallownest at Station View bodes well in this regard, Thirkell netting twice after Elliot Holmes’ early opener.