Harrogate Railway captain Dan McDaid found the net to set the Starbeck club on their way to victory at Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck Club produced a thoroughly-professional display on the road at Glasshoughton Welfare on Tuesday, recording a 2-0 success courtesy of strikes from Dan McDaid and Dan Thirkell.

Skipper McDaid curled an inch-perfect free-kick into the home net via the underside of the cross-bar five minutes before the interval to break the deadlock.

Thirkell then sent Welfare goalkeeper Thomas Carr the wrong way from the penalty spot early in the second period after Joe Crosby had been brought down in the box.

“It’s always a tough place to come to and the conditions were horrendous – Glasshoughton did well just to get the game on,” Railway boss Mick O’Connell said.

“And I am glad that they did, to be honest. We’ve come away with a really good three points following a very professional performance.

“We dominated the ball and should have been 3-0 up before Dan McDaid scored an excellent goal. But, we got the job done and at this time of year it’s just about getting out of places like this with the points.”

As for his side heading into the New Year in fourth position, O’Connell admitted that he is delighted.

“I know that some teams in and around us have games in hand and I am trying not to get carried away, but we’re in a great position,” he added.

“We’re fourth in the table, and only six points off the top, but if you look at our finances then we should probably be in the bottom five.

“I know there is still a long way to go, however if you’d have offered me this at the start of the season then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“It’s been a huge collective effort from everyone involved. We are all pushing in the same direction and there’s a positive vibe around the place.”

Next up for the Rail is a home clash with 10th-placed Ollerton Town on January 3, before they embark on a run of fixtures that pits them against a trio of their promotion rivals.

“Ollerton have thrown a lot of money at it this season and are a very difficult team to play against. They’re big, strong and physical and we’ll have to match their intensity,” O’Connell continued.

“After that we have to play Selby, North Ferriby and Hallam, who are all right up there in the table.

“But we’ll go into those games full of confidence and believing we can get results.”