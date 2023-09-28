Lewis Pye, white kit, has been one of Harrogate Railway's stand-out performers this season. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

The in-form duo both struck in the first half as the Starbeck outfit bounced back from Saturday’s 3-0 FA Vase loss to Albion Sports with a result which leaves them just two points shy of the NCEL Division One play-off places.

Flying winger Bolino now has eight for the season, while striker Clark has notched seven times.

“Luca has done very well for us and so has Alex, we have got so much pace up front that we are causing all the teams we come up against a lot of problems,” Lancaster said.

Harrogate Railway captain Prince Attakorah in action.

“It tends to be the players who are scoring the goals who get the headlines or a lot of the focus, but credit also has to go to the rest of the lads for their work in helping to create those opportunities.

“There are so many players who have been excellent this season such as Harry Lynn, Lewis Pye, Prince Attakorah, the list could go on and on.

“If you look at Prince, who has always played as a winger, we moved him to right-back and made him our captain and he has been immense, an eight out of 10 every week.

“We are still looking for more consistency as a team, but we are really happy with the progress so far.”

Bolino slid the ball past the Clay Cross goalkeeper after being played clean through on goal in the 11th minute, Clark doubling the Railway lead after half an hour when Clark pounced on a loose ball.

"Tuesday was a good result for us, it was good to get back to wining ways after Saturday’s loss,” Lancaster added.

"We got those two goals in the first half and then looked very solid thereafter.

"They threw everything at us and had a real go. They must have changed formation three or four times but we competed well all over the pitch and managed to keep a clean-sheet, which is always pleasing.”