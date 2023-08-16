Harrogate Railway 'don't know when they are beaten', says Rob Youhill after thrilling comeback

Harrogate Railway joint-boss Rob Youhill praised his players for 'not knowing when they are beaten' following their latest comeback success. Picture: Caught Light Photography

The Starbeck outfit fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to triumph by a 4-3 score-line, with Sean Hunter coming off the substitutes’ bench to notch a last-gasp stoppage-time winner.

And that result keeps the Rail, who are unbeaten in five matches under the stewardship of Youhill and joint-boss Frazer Lancaster, top of the NCEL Division One standings with 13 points from a possible 15 to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players just don’t know when they are beaten,” Youhill said. “They just don’t stop doing what we ask them to do, and they’ve got their rewards here.

“Beverley’s goals came from our mistakes, from us trying to play because we are asking the lads to do things that they are not completely comfortable with – but they will be.

"We accept that there are going to be mistakes, but we’ve got a way of playing which we believe in and they just carried on doing what we asked.

"We got better after we went two goals down and we then managed to get it back to 2-2. We conceded again a minute after half-time, but from that point onwards I think we were quite dominant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think that anyone could argue that we didn't deserve the win."

Early strikes from Josh Batty and Scot Phillips put Beverley in control, but Luca Bolino’s 33rd-minute effort and a William Taylor own goal had Railway level by the break.

Phillips struck again shortly after the resumption to put the hosts 3-2 up, though Harry Croft restored parity in the 85th minute before Hunter popped up to decide matters at the death.

"When we reached stoppage-time, I felt like both teams looked like they would probably take a draw,” Youhill added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was definitely thinking that, but the players were obviously thinking differently.

"It was an absolute thriller, a roller-coaster of a game and thankfully we ended up coming out on top.

“To win like that is ridiculous, but we will try to stay humble."

Railway’s win at Beverley follows on from Saturday’s 2-1 home success over Staveley Miners Welfare, Alex Clark bagging a first-half brace after James Gregory had fired the visitors in front.

They also came back from a losing position in their previous match, recovering a 3-1 deficit to draw 3-3 at Retford United.