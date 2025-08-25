Harrogate Railway 'deserved' their win at Louth Town, but have to become more ruthless, says Rob Youhill
The Starbeck outfit were in the ascendancy for the majority of the game, but it took until the 87th minute for them to find a breakthrough when Harrison Eggleston struck.
And boss Youhill says that his side need to get better at capitalising when they are on top in matches.
“It would have been frustrating to come away with just a point because we definitely did enough to win the game, but the longer it goes on at 0-0, the opposition are in the game,” Youhill said.
"It’s a lesson to be learned because if we are going to have such dominance in the game and good chances – we hit the post twice – we need to take those chances.
"With the ball, we were pretty good at times, but in the dangerous areas we never really capitalised on the pressure we had. Without the ball, I thought that we dominated until the last 10 minutes.
“But, if we let teams into the game and give them a sniff, they’ll think that they have a chance. In the last 10 minutes, Louth started getting back into the game and their tails were up and they’re thinking they can go on and win it.
"If you’re in a fight and the other person is on the floor, it’s about being willing to go for their neck to win that fight.”
The game’s decisive moment arrived when Eggleston fired a right-footed effort through a crowd of bodies from the left-hand side of the penalty area to secure a three-point haul which lifts unbeaten Railway up to second place in the NCEL Division One standings.
“I’m buzzing,” Youhill added. “It’s another measuring stick because Louth are a good side and they’ll beat loads of teams this year.
"We just need to keep on winning games and getting results.”