Harrogate Railway credited with 'finding ways to win' despite injury and unavailability

Harrogate Railway manager Fraser Lancaster. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Fraser Lancaster credited his Harrogate Railway players for "finding ways to win" in difficult circumstances following Saturday's 2-0 success over South Leeds.

The Starbeck outfit climbed back up to second place in the NCEL Division One standings courtesy of their ninth victory in 12 matches, despite heading into that fixture with a severely depleted squad.

So low in numbers were they at the weekend that joint-manager Rob Youhill was pressed into action as a second-half substitute, while a number of other players had to take to the field carrying injuries.

Yet, two goals in quick succession just before half-time from Harris Eggleston and Sam Clothier proved sufficient to secure another three-point haul.

"Regardless of having players missing, we are finding ways to win, and that is so important," Lancaster said.

"We had lads unavailable, some injured, some playing injured, and Danny Mutch pretty much played on one leg, but we still ground out the win.

"Still being able to win a game of football even when you are up against it massively, it is really pleasing. It just shows how strong we are mentally.

"It's another win, another clean-sheet and we’ll just keep taking it game by game."

Railway broke the deadlock in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Ben Parkes' header set Eggleston away, and he outpaced a visiting defender before slotting into the far corner of the Leeds net.

Barely 60 seconds later, Alex Ingham delivered the ball across the face of the six-yard box for Clothier to slide in and poke home number two.

On having to utilise joint-boss Youhill, who retired from playing full-time a couple of years ago to concentrate on coaching, Lancaster added: "I don't think Rob was expecting to play until we had a conversation on the morning of the game.

"But, he got his head right and I thought that he did alright. He was rolling back the years."

Saturday's result leaves the Rail just a point behind leaders Dearne & District but with a game in hand.

They return to action this Saturday when they entertain struggling Athersley Rec (3pm).