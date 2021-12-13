Rob Youhill in action during Harrogate Railway's 3-2 win at Swallownest. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck Club recovered from a slow start against their struggling hosts to take a 3-1 lead, but failed to put the game to bed and had to endure some nervy moments after conceding for a second time late on.

And although he was pleased to eventually come away with a second successive NCEL Division One victory, O'Connell wasn't totally satisfied at the full-time whistle.

"Obviously I'm happy with the result, but we started the game really badly, started on the back foot, gifted them a goal early on," the Rail boss said.

Fatlum Ibrahimi netted Railway's opening goal at Swallownest.

"We’ve got to eradicate these silly mistakes early in the game, learn to start games better, start on the front foot and control games better than that.

“But, after that it was one-way traffic. They put 10 behind the ball. We had to be patient and work them and we got our just rewards before half-time.

“After half-time, we scored the second and went and got the third, it could have been four, five, six, seven. The chances that we were creating, we have to be ruthless, more clinical and start putting them away.

“Then we let them back in the game and it ended up being a nervy last 10 minutes.”

Fatlum Ibrahimi netted on the stroke of half-time to get Railway back on terms after they had fallen behind to Nathan Morritt's sixth-minute opener.

Joe Crosby turned the game on its head nine minutes into the second period before Dan Thirkell converted from the penalty spot barely 60 seconds later to put the visitors in control.

James Woodhouse's 72nd-minute effort gave Swallownest hope, though O'Connell's men managed to hold out, climbing up one place to fifth in the table as a result.