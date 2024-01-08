Harrogate Railway bring sequence of four matches without a victory to an end at Wakefield AFC
The Starbeck outfit won three games on the spin in Novemeber to drag themselves back into play-off contention, but had not tasted victory in league or cup since.
That was until Alex Clark stepped up to calmly slot home an 83rd-minute penalty to secure the Rail a 2-1 NCEL Division One success in West Yorkshire.
Earlier in the contest, Dan Hickey’s 14th-minute opener has been cancelled out by Wakefield’s Cameron Barnett, though the men from Station View were not to be denied.
Victory lifts Railway up to 10th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with ninth-placed Dronfield Town (3pm).