Harrogate Railway halted a sequence of four matches without a victory when they overcame Wakefield AFC away from home on Saturday.

Harrogate Railway on the attack during Saturday's 2-1 NCEL Division One win at Wakefield AFC. Pictures: Scott Merrylees

The Starbeck outfit won three games on the spin in Novemeber to drag themselves back into play-off contention, but had not tasted victory in league or cup since.

That was until Alex Clark stepped up to calmly slot home an 83rd-minute penalty to secure the Rail a 2-1 NCEL Division One success in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the contest, Dan Hickey’s 14th-minute opener has been cancelled out by Wakefield’s Cameron Barnett, though the men from Station View were not to be denied.

"