Harrogate Railway bring sequence of four matches without a victory to an end at Wakefield AFC

Harrogate Railway halted a sequence of four matches without a victory when they overcame Wakefield AFC away from home on Saturday.
By Rhys Howell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 20:27 GMT
Harrogate Railway on the attack during Saturday's 2-1 NCEL Division One win at Wakefield AFC. Pictures: Scott MerryleesHarrogate Railway on the attack during Saturday's 2-1 NCEL Division One win at Wakefield AFC. Pictures: Scott Merrylees
The Starbeck outfit won three games on the spin in Novemeber to drag themselves back into play-off contention, but had not tasted victory in league or cup since.

That was until Alex Clark stepped up to calmly slot home an 83rd-minute penalty to secure the Rail a 2-1 NCEL Division One success in West Yorkshire.

Earlier in the contest, Dan Hickey’s 14th-minute opener has been cancelled out by Wakefield’s Cameron Barnett, though the men from Station View were not to be denied.

Victory lifts Railway up to 10th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with ninth-placed Dronfield Town (3pm).

