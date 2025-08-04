Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Gerard Binks

Rob Youhill said he was “happy” with Harrogate Railway’s performance during their 3-3 draw at Wakefield AFC – but not the result.

The Starbeck outfit twice took the lead in the first half of Saturday’s NCEL Division One clash through Sam Drake and Sam Clothier, but ultimately required a 90th-minute equaliser from Josh Lockwood to salvage a point.

And joint-boss Youhill feels his side should have taken all three.

"I am happy with the performance and the application, but we should have had more,” he said.

"This group, they just don’t stop. I thought that we were really sharp in both boxes on Saturday and I thought that we deserved to win.

"We made two mistakes for their first two goals and I think they got a little bit lucky for the third one, and Wakefield are going to punish you, because that’s what top teams do.

“I thought that we were the better team, so I am happy, but I just thought that we could have that bit more.

"And against a team who are most people’s pick to go on and win the league, that just shows where we are at.”

Railway took the lead in the 10th minute when Joe Navier’s free-kick was hooked over the top of the Wakefield defence for the unmarked Drake to smash home.

Ashley Flynn drew the hosts level on 27 minutes, though Clothier restored the away advantage shortly before half-time with an emphatic far-post finish from Harris Eggleston’s cross.

Billy Mole netted a second equaliser for Wakefield shortly after the resumption and they then looked to have snatched a late victory when Nathaniel Muenda struck in the 88th minute.

But, Lockwood popped up at the death to make it 3-3 after the ball was recycled following a free-kick.

Just four days earlier, the sides had faced-off at Station View in the first round of the NCEL League Cup.

That game also finished level, Eggleston’s 22nd-minute opener cancelled out by Wakefield’s Akeel Francis early in the second period.

That meant that the tie went to penalties, with Railway eventually triumphing 5-4 on spot-kicks.