Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Gerard Binks

Rob Youhill was left to bemoan a lack of “ruthlessness” following Harrogate Railway’s 1-1 home draw with struggling Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

The Starbeck outfit took the lead through Eliel Maville-Anku’s 34th-minute strike, but failed to convert a host of other chances both before and after that moment and were punished late on when their visitors grabbed an equaliser.

Saturday’s NCEL Division One clash at Station View was not the first game this season in which Railway have dropped points due to their lack of cutting edge, and boss Youhill says he may have to look to add to his squad in the coming weeks as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We set up really well, we were really aggressive tactically in the first half, and obviously in any game when you’re on top, you need to put your chances away – but we didn’t do that,” he said.

"We were 1-0 up and then just let them back in it. It’s ruthlessness, and ruthlessness costs money, it’s rare and it’s a mentality thing and one area that we really struggle with.

"How do you train that? We can do as many sessions as we possibly can, but in terms of ruthlessness I’m not sure that we can come on leaps and bounds in the next couple of weeks.

So, it might be that we look and see who is available elsewhere to try and bring that in, because we don’t have that cutting edge to see a game away when we are dominating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ruthlessness is a situation, a bigger problem that needs to be addressed all across the team – and that cost us at the end.”

Prince Attakorah forced a good save out of visiting goalkeeper Jacob Rabone as early as the first minute, and Railway then had an effort ruled out for offside when Harris Eggleston found the back of the net.

Eggleston then hit a post before Sam Clothier played Maville-Anku through on goal to pick out the bottom corner.

It was almost 2-0 at half-time, Clothier rattling the underside of the cross-bar, and the same player drew another save out of Rabone early in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eggleston and Maville-Anku were also thwarted by the Worsbrough custodian, before Owen Birks headed home an 86th-minute leveller.

Next up for 16th-placed Railway is a home showdown with 19th-placed Appleby Frodingham, 3pm kick-off this Saturday.