Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Starbeck club travel to Worsbrough Bridge in NCEL Division One on Saturday (3pm) missing five first-team players through injury.

And, while they will undoubtedly miss the likes of Mike Morris, Lewis Walters and Jacob Robertson, Railway’s manager says that the absence of these players provides some of those on the fringes of his squad with an opportunity to shine.

"Saturday will be a tough game on a tricky pitch and we’re suffering quite a lot with injuries at the moment,” O’Connell said.

"But, it’s just part of football, we’ve got a big enough squad to cope and adapt, so you’ve just got to get on with it.

“We will have some key players missing, however it gives some of our young lads the opportunity to come in and get some minutes under their belt with the first team and showcase what they can do.

"So, I’m looking at it in a positive way. Charlie Owen is an 18-year-old right-back from our reserve team who we think can step up, and I’m very excited about unleashing Ali Banks, who is a striker or can play out wide.

“He’s only 16 but he’s quick and a real handful. He had a trial at Luton Town and was offered a scholarship, but a cut in funding meant he couldn’t stay in digs there. So, he came and signed for us in pre-season and we’ve big hopes for him.”

Railway head to Worsbrough 7th in the NCEL Division One standings, having won four of their opening seven matches this term.

Bridge currently sit second from bottom of the pile with just three points to their name after losing their last four games without scoring a single goal.

But, O’Connell has warned his troops that they can’t read too much into their opponents’ league position and has told them to expect a serious examination on Saturday afternoon.

“Of course we want to go to Worsbrough and win, we go into every single fixture aiming to win and this one is no different,” the Irishman added.

“They’re near the bottom of the table at the moment but we have still got to respect them, they’ve got a good manager and I’m sure they will come out all guns blazing and really take game to us on Saturday.

“I expect them to come out of the blocks fast and really try and put it on us. They’re quite a direct side, so we anticipate having to deal with balls into the box and be alive to the second balls.

“It will be important that we the weather storm, and if we can do that properly that then I know that we’ve got enough quality in our ranks to cause any side in this divisions a lot of problems.