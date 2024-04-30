Harrogate Railway arrest sequence of defeats as they record back-to-back victories
The Starbeck outfit arrested their slide down the NCEL Division One standings courtesy of a 3-0 success away at Athersley in midweek, Joe Navier and Luca Bolino (penalty) netting in the first half before a late own goal rounded off the scoring.
On Saturday, the Rail welcomed Retford to Station View and got off to a fast start as leading marksman Bolino ran onto a through-ball and broke the deadlock with just four minutes on the clock.
They held on to that advantage until Matthew Robinson looped in a header to level matters on 70 minutes, but retook the lead just five minutes later when Ezio de Santis opened his account for the club.
Home custodian Josh Sharkey then saved a penalty to keep his side ahead, with Bolino wrapping up the points shortly before the full-time whistle as he followed up on a loose ball after a save by the Retford goalkeeper.
Saturday’s win left Railway 14th in the table with three games left to play this season.
