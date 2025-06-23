Rob Northfield has been appointed Harrogate Railway as chairman for the third time, having first taken the reins at Station View in 2007. Picture: Alison Raven

Things are starting to come together both on and off the pitch for Harrogate Railway as the club gears up for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Starbeck outfit, who will once again be bidding to escape NCEL Division One when the new term gets underway, have already completed a couple of useful-looking bits of transfer business, as well as retaining the core of last season's squad.

And the Rail have also been boosted by the return of Rob Northfield in the role of chairman, replacing the outgoing Mick Edwards, while Gregg Anderson has been appointed to Rob Youhill and Fraser Lancaster's managerial team.

Like Northfield, Railway's first two new arrivals on the playing side are also men who have represented the club in the past.

Experienced central midfielder Ben Parkes has signed for Harrogate Railway from local rivals Knaresborough Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

Experienced central midfielder Ben Parkes, who came through the youth ranks at Station View, has joined from local rivals Knaresborough Town.

"I've always had a soft spot for the club, I was here as a junior and developed through the ranks and I've played with Robbie [Youhill] and Fraz [Lancaster] in the past," Parkes said of the reasons behind his decision to sign on.

"There's a great set of lads here, a lot of good, young, technical players and I think that this year, promotion, or if not, the play-offs will be minimum [target]."

Meanwhile, centre-half Elliot Holmes has rejoined the club from another NCEL Premier Division outfit, Tadcaster Albion.

"Elliot is an experienced centre-back at this level, who knows what this club is all about and brings real leadership on and off the pitch," Lancaster said.

"Having worked with him before, I know the standards he sets, and his return will be a big boost for the squad.

"It's great to have him back in a Railway shirt.”

Among those who Youhill and Lancaster have managed to retain from 2024/25 are forward Sam Clothier, experienced defender Mike Morris and new club captain Sam Drake.

On the decision to hand midfielder Drake the armband, Youhill explained: "Sam came to us last year with a glowing reputation and he did not disappoint.

"He fit in straight away, his ability, matched with his determination and tenacity, was perfect for what we are about.

"The management drew up a shortlist of possible captains to lead the team this year and Sam was at the top of a list of real leaders.

"But, although we have decided on Sam, it's a great feeling knowing that we have an abundance of talent and leaders that will result in us being successful."

Also set to remain in Starbeck for the foreseeable future are Charlie Pocklington, Harry Atkinson, Harry Bandeira, Fin Darvill, Harris Eggleston, Alex Ingham, Josh Lockwood, Harry Lynn, Danny Mutch and Joe Navier.

Northfield, who is a successful local businessman, is back for his third spell in the role of chairman having also taken the reins at Station View in 2007 and 2016.

Assessing the impact he has already made since returning, Youhill said: “I'm thrilled to see the positive impact Rob Northfield is having as our new chairman.

"His leadership and vision are bringing much-needed direction and organisation to the club, and I believe we're on the right path to achieving great things.

"Rob's passion and commitment are evident, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for us.

"With Rob at the helm, I truly feel that success is within our grasp.”

The vastly-experienced Anderson made a number of appearances for Railway last season having been coaxed out of retirement by Youhill and Lancaster, and will continue to play in addition to his new role as assistant manager.

"I tried to play as much as I could last year, and Rob, Faz and Lee [?] have sat me down and said that they want my help, influence and experience as part of the management team," Anderson explained.

"First and foremost, I still want to try and play. It's always harder as you get older, but I am fully committed and I want to try and help get the best out of the players we have here."

Railway kick-off their pre-season campaign with a trip to Eccleshill United on July 1, then travel to Northallerton Town four days later before welcoming Silsden on July 11.

They then host neighbours Knaresborough on July 18 and will round-off their friendly schedule on the road at Albion Sports three days later.