Harrogate Railway aiming to pull off great escape on final day of the season

Harrogate Railway head into the final weekend of the 2018/19 season still hopeful of avoiding relegation from the NCEL Premier Division.

The Starbeck club travel to Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday, bottom of the table but just two points shy of safety.

Despite the fact that they have lost seven of their previous eight matches, results elsewhere mean that the Rail do have a slight chance of escaping the drop zone.

Their fate is however out of their own hands and they are relying on the encounter between fellow strugglers Goole (20th) and Hall Road Rangers (21st) ending in a draw.

If either side manages to win what is a genuine relegation six-pointer in East Yorkshire, then they will survive and Railway are down, regardless of what they do this weekend.

The men from Station View also know that nothing other than a victory will do, yet they will have their work cut out against a Staveley team who sit seventh in the division and triumphed 5-0 when the sides met in Harrogate back in August.