Harrogate Railway aiming for back-to-back wins, Knaresborough Town looking to bounce back

Harrogate Railway celebrate their dramatic comeback victory over Parkgate last time out. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Mick O’Connell’s men staged a late fightback at home to Parkgate last time out, and thus a victory this weekend could lift them as high as fourth position in the table and see them reclaim a play-off berth.

The Rail looked to be on their way to defeat at Station at the weekend, trailing as they were to Brandon Bagley’s 39th-minute opener.

But, having rung the changes in an attempt to get back into the contest, O’Connell’s was rewarded for his decision to shake things up when two of his substitutes turned the game on its head.

Dan Thirkell converted an 87th-minute penalty to level matters, then Joe Crosby went through on goal and slotted home to wrap up a 2-1 success in the final minute of normal time.

Swallownest currently sit third-from-bottom of the pile having lost four of their previous five matches. They did however manage to beat fellow strugglers FC Humber United last time out.

In the NCEL Premier Division, Knaresborough Town are on the road at Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

The Manse Lane outfit were involved in a high-scoring affair at promotion-chasing Sherwood Colliery at the weekend, going down 5-3 despite goals from Mitch Hamilton (2) and Jack Carr.