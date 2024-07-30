Harrogate Railway aided by sending off during opening-day-of-the-season win over Selby Town
The Starbeck outfit kicked-off their 2023/24 NCEL Division One campaign in fine fashion, and although they were leading at the time, were aided by the 60th-minute dismissal of visiting midfielder James Danby for an off-the-ball incident.
Veteran centre-half Mike Morris had headed the Rail into a 20th-minute lead, and with Selby down to 10 men, new signing Desmond Okoro came off the substitutes’ bench to bag a quick-fire brace and end the game as a contest.
"The sending-off was the big game-changer, really,” joint-boss Lancaster reflected.
“I think once that happened, and there was also a sin-bin in at the same time, it took a bit of pressure off.
"I mean, it was 1-0 at the time after that great header from Mozzer in the first half, but I think the sending off was the difference. We then just sort of grew into it more and more.
“I think there were a few nerves [in the first half]. There were quite a few lads just playing with them themselves a little bit. We were not as aggressive, not pressing as hard as we've been trying to get them to in training and in terms of how we want to set up.
"But I’m delighted for Des to come on and get two goals, but no one let us down today. Everyone put a shift in and to score three and keep a clean-sheet at home is a great start and something to build on.”
