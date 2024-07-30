Experienced centre-half Mike Morris broke the deadlock as Harrogate Railway beat Selby Town 3-0 at Station View. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Railway manager Fraser Lancaster felt that a second-half red card was the game-changing moment during Saturday’s 3-0 home success over Selby Town.

The Starbeck outfit kicked-off their 2023/24 NCEL Division One campaign in fine fashion, and although they were leading at the time, were aided by the 60th-minute dismissal of visiting midfielder James Danby for an off-the-ball incident.

Veteran centre-half Mike Morris had headed the Rail into a 20th-minute lead, and with Selby down to 10 men, new signing Desmond Okoro came off the substitutes’ bench to bag a quick-fire brace and end the game as a contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The sending-off was the big game-changer, really,” joint-boss Lancaster reflected.

“I think once that happened, and there was also a sin-bin in at the same time, it took a bit of pressure off.

"I mean, it was 1-0 at the time after that great header from Mozzer in the first half, but I think the sending off was the difference. We then just sort of grew into it more and more.

“I think there were a few nerves [in the first half]. There were quite a few lads just playing with them themselves a little bit. We were not as aggressive, not pressing as hard as we've been trying to get them to in training and in terms of how we want to set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad