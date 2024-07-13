Harrogate Railway add plenty of new faces ahead of upcoming 2024/25 campaign

Goalkeeper Billy Hick has joined Harrogate Railway from Armthorpe Welfare. Picture: Harrogate Railway Athletic FC

Harrogate Railway joint-managers Rob Youhill and Fraser Lancaster have been busy reshaping their squad ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

The duo, who led the Starbeck outfit to an 11th-placed finish in NCEL Division One last term - their first full season at the helm - have added 11 new faces to date, having seen a number of key players move on.

Joining the Rail are goalkeeper Billy Hick, defenders Joe Taylor, Harry Atkinson, TJ Kongolo and Brendan Hughes-Miller midfielders Nicky Lalousi, Joe Gotts and Eloi Nyom, wingers Wilfred Frimpong and Dyllan Drovi and striker Desmond Okoro.

Members of last season's first-team squad who have committed to the Rail for 2024/25 include goalkeeper Josh Sharkey, defenders Prince Attakorah, Mike Morris and Fin Darvil, midfielders Hakkinen Anani and Harry Bandeira, winger Joe Navier, striker Sam Clothier and the versatile Danny Mutch.

Harrogate Railway drew 0-0 with Garforth Town in their first pre-season outing. Picture: Harrogate Railway Athletic FC

Last season's leading scorer Luca Bolino, Alex Clarke, Joel Barker, Dan Hickey, Jacob Robertson, Ezio de Santis and Harry Croft are among those leaving Station View, with the majority of those players having earned themselves moves to higher-division clubs.

On losing such an array of talent, boss Youhill said: “When fantastic players depart the club it is never ideal, but developing players and guiding them to play at higher level is a bitter-sweet feeling.

"Encouraging players to buy into our philosophy, coupled with working hard to develop the areas they need to will support us winning games, but will also put them in a shop window that allows them to move on. This is a risk we will continue to be willing to take.”

Railway kicked-off their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw at home to Garforth Town on Saturday, with a trip to local rivals Knaresborough Town up next this weekend.