Harrogate Railway 1 Campion 3: Goalkeeper's red card ruins fine start from Railway

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell says the game was ruined by the sending off of Railway goalkeeper Joseph Wilton.

Striker Luke Stewart had given the home side a deserved 12th minute lead but the game turned on its head when Wilton was shown the red card and Campion hit back with a goal shortly before half time through Marcus Day and two more after the break through Day again and Patrick Sykes.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell admitted that defeat was tough to take, especially as he felt his side were in complete control before the sending off.

“It is a difficult defeat to accept because I thought we played really well,” he said. “I thought we were the better side, we scored the goal and we were causing them problems, but 20 minutes into the game and you get your keeper sent off, it’s difficult because you have to change your shape and everything you have been working on in training goes out of the window.

“We did not have a keeper on the bench because we went for the extra outfield player and it was really difficult for the lads. But these things happen. We have told the lads to forget about this game really quickly and move on.

“When you are 10 v 11 for 70 minutes it becomes a non-event. You can maybe hang on for 10 minutes, but for 70 minutes it was difficult and there is no doubt the sending off killed the game.”