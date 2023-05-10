Harrogate CC rained off again as Sessay suffer third straight Yorkshire Premier League North loss

Jordan Sleightholme top-scored in Harrogate CC 2nds' victory over Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nd XV. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters’ opening-day clash with Malton & Old Malton was also a wash-out, leaving them fifth in the table with one win from their only completed match.

Sessay sit bottom of the pile having suffered a third straight loss when they were restricted to 103/8 by Clifton Alliance.

Joseph Watson had bowled superbly earlier in the afternoon, taking five wickets to help get rid of the hosts for 199.

Harrogate’s 2nd XV travelled to Sheriff Hutton 2nds in Yorkshire Premier League North’s Championship West, Sanjay Mani snapping up 4-28 as the hosts posted 192/9 in 50 overs.

Rain meant that the visitors were set a revised target for victory, Jordan Sleightholme scoring 34 as they reached 69/1 to secure maximum points.

Saturday’s result leaves ‘Gate fourth in the division.

Josh Crewe hit 40 of bottom-of-the-table Thirsk’s 155/9 at Acomb, however they went down by six wickets as the home team made it to their revised target of 105 in 34.2 overs.

There was no play possible in the scheduled contest between Studley Royal and Knaresborough.

Phillip Atkinson (61) struck a half-century as Bilton-in-Ainsty made light work of chasing down Easingwold 2nds’ 112 all out in Division One West, winning the match by eight wickets.

Earlier, Robert Hildreth (4-32) and Tim Lambert (3-20) had shone with the ball.

Saturday’s result leaves Bilton second in the table, seven places better off than winless Pannal, who saw their game with Ovington abandoned.

Carl Wilson made 64 not out and Andy Ellis 45 in a first-innings score of 216/8 from their 45 overs, but the players were forced off with the away side 91/1.

Oliver Riley smacked an unbeaten 80 as Thorp Arch & Boston Spa reached their revised target of 135 just four wickets down at Dringhouses.

The hosts had put 166 on the board, Harry Sutton claiming five scalps.

Rock-bottom Tadcaster Magnet lost out by seven wickets at Fairburn having been knocked over for 134, Jack Scott chipping in with a knock of 33.