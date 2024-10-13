Harogate Town 1 Newport County 0: Sulphurites rewarded for 'sticking to the task'

Harrogate Town players celebrate after Toby Sims headed them into a 41st-minute lead against Newport County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was impressed by how his Harrogate Town players “stuck to the task” as they ground out a 1-0 home win over Newport County.

Toby Sims’ diving header following a goalkeeping mistake proved sufficient to decide Saturday’s League Two contest, one which was low in terms of quality, but that the Sulphurites definitely had the better of.

The home side created the clearer goal-scoring opportunities, and although their performance was far from vintage, Weaver felt that there was still plenty to like about it.

“I thought that the goal was well deserved. I thought that we stuck to the task really well in the first half,” he said.

“We knew that with their strengths and their physicality they can upset any team in the league - and they have done already this season - but we competed really well, we were physical when we had to be, and the dedication to stick to the task was there for all to see.

“When we had to dig in, we dug in. It was a tight game, but I thought that we deserved to come out on top.

“On all levels, I felt that it was a rewarding day for us. And, the more points we pick up in that manner, the confidence levels will surely lift and give us a platform to attack the season.”

On the elements of his team’s display that he enjoyed the most as they recorded a third league victory in four home outings, Weaver added: “I thought it was a really good performance, disciplined and well organised.

“We were disciplined because we had to be. The elements weren’t great for either team, but I thought that we set our stall out early in terms of trying to pass the ball.

“The players were nice and composed on it, and I was really encouraged by the lads’ ability to play out from the back and stay calm in not easy conditions.”

Following an uneventful start to proceedings, the first decent opening arrived on 38 minutes when Town’s Dean Cornelius nipped in to steal possession in midfield before releasing Matty Daly, who was denied by a decent stop from Jacob Carney.

The Newport goalkeeper would however suffer a moment to forget three minutes later as he gifted the home side the lead.

What should have been a routine catch from Ellis Taylor’s inswinging right-wing cross was fumbled, allowing Sims the opportunity to bravely throw his head at the ball at the far post and force the ball over the line despite the best efforts of Ciaran Brennan.

While the Exiles struggled to fashion anything resembling a clear opening, Town continued to carry the greater threat after the interval, and only a last-ditch intervention by Kyle Jameson prevented James Daly from turning Taylor’s inviting low centre from the right into an empty net

Another golden chance to put the game to bed arrived in stoppage time, Matty Daly somehow thwarted by the trailing leg of Carney after he played an intelligent one-two with Jack Muldoon.

On whether his team could have triumphed by a more comfortable margin, Weaver said: “We nearly had a nice couple of minutes at the end because I thought that we were going to get that second goal.

“But, I never felt that we were out of control.”

Saturday’s result elevates Harrogate to 14th in the League Two standings.