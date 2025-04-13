Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was far from happy as he headed into the home changing room during the half-time interval of Saturday's League Two clash with Grimsby. Pictures: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

A blast of half-time ‘hairdryer treatment’ appeared to do the trick for Simon Weaver as his Harrogate Town side recovered from 2-0 down to draw with Grimsby on Saturday afternoon.

Ellis Taylor's delightful 85th-minute finish and a Danny Rose own goal earned the Sulphurites another important point in their quest for League Two survival, cancelling out Kieran Green's sensational 70-yard opener and a Jason Svanthorsson strike in first-half stoppage time.

But it took an interval rollicking from their manager to provoke the reaction which enabled Town to extend their unbeaten run at Wetherby Road into a ninth match.

"It's the most furious I have been for some time," Weaver said. "My pride was hurt and I didn't expect what I had seen.

"Grimsby didn’t do too much. The first 20 minutes, I thought that they were in the ascendancy without hurting us too much, but then they get that great goal.

"Then we fell flat in the box from the long throw-in. Nobody orchestrated things for us and that's what I was furious about at half-time. We needed leadership qualities and I spent a few minutes telling the players how disappointed I was with them for the first time in a while.

"It was the pure emotion of it. We are proud of the home record, eight unbeaten before today, and I didn’t envisage coming in losing 2-0 having not really laid a glove.

"But, I said ‘let’s win the second half’ because we had to absolutely flip it on its head to get something out of it – and we did."

Saturday’s result ensures that 20th-placed Town remain nine points clear of the League Two relegation zone with just four games remaining this season.