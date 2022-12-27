Harrogate Town's players celebrate Kayne Ramsay's stoppage-time winner during their 3-2 Boxing Day triumph over Grimsby Town. Pictures: Ben Roberts/ProSportsImages

Boxing Day’s dramatic 3-2 home success over Grimsby was the Sulphurites’ third on the spin in League Two and saw them hit the back of the net for the 10th time in three matches having managed just 17 in their previous 18.

Weaver has set his team up in a number of different systems during various stages of recent victories over Mansfield, Rochdale and the Mariners, but Town have gone about their business with real attacking intent, regardless of the formation they have been playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Harrogate chief believes that being bolder in their approach is paying dividend.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver salutes the home faithful following his side's Boxing Day victory over Grimsby Town.

"We've assessed everything through some difficult times [earlier this season] and I think that with this squad, we are better off being on the front foot,” Weaver said.

"We are very attack-minded. We left two up the pitch for three-quarters of the game, no matter what. If two stay upfield then it gives us a real counter-attacking option all the time, and we want to be a continual threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the pace and energy we've got, we've always got an outlet. When Grimsby went 2-1 up, our front-two stayed up there, we pinned their back-four back and started to earn possession and territory and were gaining momentum within the game. Chances were then created.