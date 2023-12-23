Grimsby Town v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites in a 'decent place' ahead of Mariners clash

Harrogate Town players celebrate the first goal of their 3-1 League Two win against Notts County last weekend. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites travel to Grimsby this Saturday 16th in the League Two standings, but somewhat closer to a play-off spot than they are the relegation zone.

Following on from last weekend’s 3-1 home success over Notts County, the Wetherby Road outfit find themselves eight points shy of seventh place and 11 clear of the bottom two.

Victory on Saturday could potentially leave Town just five outside the top seven, and while Weaver isn’t getting carried away, he says his players need to be looking upwards, as opposed to over their shoulders.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver expects a tough test on the road at Grimsby.

"I think that we are in a decent place,” the Harrogate chief said.

"The league table is so tight. We are still 16th, but there's not too many points between us and eighth, so we are allowed to be excited about that challenge - how high can we get?

"Of course, being honest, you are still looking at the results of the bottom two because you can easily slip the other way and go down the table, but there are 11 points between us and the bottom two and fewer to the top end.

"So, we have just got to keep positive with our thoughts and make sure that we keep playing with the same energy as we showed against Notts County.

"It will not be an easy game at Grimsby by any stretch, so if we can come away with a point, then great, any more than that will be absolutely brilliant, but we will have to be really strong and resolute because they are playing some expansive, good football."

Town head into Saturday’s fixture three points and two places better off than hosts Grimsby, but if they are to secure consecutive league victories for just the second time this term, they will need to put an end to the Mariners’ six-match unbeaten run.

"I’ve been watching a bit of footage of Grimsby this week,” Weaver added. “They set up in a 4-3-3 and their new manager has got them passing the ball.

“It’s maybe difficult timing playing them just after David Artell has come in. They seem to be going in the right direction and they’ve picked up some positive results in recent weeks.

"He’ll still be looking to fully implement his style of play, but it looks like their fans are getting right behind him and Grimsby is already a difficult place to go.

"But, we’re obviously delighted with the events of Saturday and a performance against Notts County which fills us full of confidence. So, we can go there feeling good about ourselves and looking to build a bit of momentum.”

Harrogate have confirmed that Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw’s emergency loan deal has been extended for a further seven days, meaning that he will be available to take his place between the sticks at Blundell Park.

Winger James Daly is fit again following an extended period out with a knee problem, while fellow attacker Sam Folarin (hamstring) also returned to training this week, but is unlikely to feature against the Mariners.

Goalkeepers Jonathan Mitchell and Mark Oxley and the defensive duo of Toby Sims and Rod McDonald remain sidelined.