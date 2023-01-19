Grimsby Town v Harrogate Town: Matty Daly will be fit enough to play some part for Sulphurites

Matty Daly has netted six goals in all competitions for Harrogate Town so far this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder returned to training earlier this week having missed almost two months due to an injury sustained in a tackle during November 19's 3-0 League Two win over Mansfield at Wetherby Road.

The Huddersfield loanee was sidelined just as he had started to enjoy a spell of excellent form in the number 10 role and Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver says he is "ecstatic” to have a player who has already netted six times this season back at his disposal.

"It would probably be too much to ask Matty to start, but he should be capable of 20 minutes or half-an-hour from the bench," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver's injury problems are starting to ease.

"He's shown this week in training that he's ready. He's shown his class straight away on his return.

"We are ecstatic that he's back. He's absolutely our type of player. He's a great character but he's got that edge about him when it comes to going out and making a difference on the football pitch.

"He's got that ability to make things happen in the final third, he is cool as a cucumber in front of goal and he can make a real difference now that he's fit again."

Meanwhile, four of the other six players who missed last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with high-flying Stevenage are also in contention to return to action against the Mariners.

"Jack Muldoon and Josh Austerfield are okay again after being ill and having to sit out the Stevenage game," Weaver added.

"Kayne Ramsay (quad) should be able to train on Thursday, so we are hopeful that he will return to the squad at Grimsby.

"With Dior Angus’ foot, we have our fingers crossed that it will be okay for the weekend but we will have to wait and see.

"Hopefully he can train this week, but Kayne is looking the more likely of the two in terms of Saturday's fixture."

Centre-half Kyle Ferguson (knee) and midfielder Stephen Dooley (groin and foot) remain sidelined, but they are the only two members of Weaver’s squad who will definitely miss out at Blundell Park because of injury.

New recruit Matty Foulds could make his debut after joining on loan from Bradford City earlier this week.

