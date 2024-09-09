Gregg Anderson makes instant impression at both ends of the pitch on Harrogate Railway debut
Veteran centre-half Gregg Anderson powered home a debut header at one end and helped shore things up at the other, as the Starbeck outfit kept a clean-sheet in the league for the first time since the opening weekend.
The 39-year-old, who has previously turned out for the likes of FC Halifax Town and North Ferriby United – in National League North – as well as local rivals Knaresborough Town and Tadcaster Albion, was tempted into signing for the Rail by ex-team-mate Rob Youhill.
And Railway’s joint-manager is certain that Anderson will continue to make a big difference to a side comprised primarily of young players with limited experience at NCEL level.
"After the last few weeks the management team has been desperate to improve the squad’s mental toughness, fight, ruthlessness and to instill a winning mentality,” Youhill said.
"We have worked on these things in training, but as I’ve said, it is not a quick fix and we needed to look outside of the squad to develop this.
“With the signing of Gregg, we have made a huge step in the right direction. Gregg is a winner and as a squad we are in the right place to be open to the type of player Gregg is.
"Speaking to Billy Miller and Paul Stansfield over the last few months, they both said the best signing they ever made was Gregg. Billy was at Taddy, where they won the league, and Stanny was at Knaresborough, where they also won the league.
“We are happy to welcome Gregg on board and we hope he will have a similar impact with us as he has had with other teams."
Anderson’s goal against Appleby came late on and was the icing on the cake after Railway had surged into a four-goal lead.
Striker Desmond Okoro set the ball rolling as early as the ninth minute, with Harris Eggleston doubling the home advantage shortly before half-time.
Okoro went on to complete his hat-trick by netting twice in the space of 60 seconds at the start of the second period before Anderson headed home after 83 minutes to wrap things up.
