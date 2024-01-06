Grant McCann refused to give Harrogate Town any credit for Saturday’s Yorkshire derby win over Doncaster Rovers, and instead blamed his own players for gifting the Sulphurites all of their goals.

Joseph Olowu and his Doncaster Rovers team-mates struggled to contain Harrogate Town's man of the match, Abraham Odoh. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

The Wetherby Road outfit triumphed 3-1 at the EnviroVent Stadium, second-half strikes from James Daly and Abraham Odoh deciding the contest after Sam Folarin’s 17th-minute opener was cancelled out almost immediately by visiting skipper Tommy Rowe.

But McCann felt that Rovers were “really dominant” before they went 2-1 down in the 66th minute and insisted that Simon Weaver’s men were gifted all three points by his side’s failure to follow his instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought that we were really dominant,” the Doncaster boss said.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann encourages his players from the sidelines.

“I can’t remember a chance that they [Harrogate] had right up until the mistake from us which led to their second goal. From their point of view, they might say it’s a good goal, but we should defend better.

“We felt we were the better team, creating numerous opportunities to score, but we didn’t do it.

“The positives were how we played football. The goals didn’t go in for us today, though we had numerous opportunities, but the negatives are the habits that have hurt us this season came out again today, and that’s how Harrogate have got their three goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday lunchtime’s defeat was Rovers’ fourth in six matches, but follows on from positive results against promotion-chasing Mansfield and MK Dons.

James Daly celebrates after putting Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Doncaster Rovers at Wetherby Road.

And McCann went on to say that he doesn’t believe that his side deserved to finish up on the wrong end of a 3-1 score-line.

“It’s harsh. The score-line probably doesn’t tell the full picture of the game,” he added.

“We had a slow start, the first 15 minutes. They’ve obviously got the goal and we’re not learning. We are simply not learning or taking information on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get ourselves back into the game and from that minute onwards we controlled the rest of the first half. We were really dominant in terms of how we played, but didn’t have enough efforts at their goal, but the play was good.

“Second half, we started quite bright again. We had numerous chances to score but don’t score and then we concede.

“Then, the third goal is just a carbon copy of the first one. I know it is further out but we let Odoh inside the pitch. The players need to understand the principles and how we work. We keep people outside us. We let them inside and it’s a good finish from the lad to be fair, but it shouldn’t happen.”