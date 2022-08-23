Golf round-up: The latest from around the region's courses

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pannal GC's Brian Hemingway, left, receives the 2022 Stanley Chadwick Trophy from Men's Captain Lindsay Mckenzie. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

It was quite simply the round of his life. A stunning 48 points, or a stroke play nett 60, to leave the opposition in division one of the Pro Stableford trailing far behind as Paul Jackson (13) piled up the pars and birdies to return a score in stroke play terms that surpassed by six shots his previous personal best.

His only lapse on the front nine was at the short fifth where his four earned only a point. Even his bogey at the sixth, stroke index two, added two par points.

HDUGC's Silver Division Individual Champion Claire Hutchinson, of Pannal GC, with union president Bill Caw. Picture Submitted

To tilt the balance, he rounded off the front nine by sinking a birdie after dropping just short of the par five green in two. A chip up to four feet and a tap in sealed another four points.

That was after the narrowest of missed birdies on the par five eighth when putting from the fringe from distance.

Knowing his score was looking full of promise, he deliberately refrained from checking progress from the ninth onwards. He’d also set himself to ease back on a normally aggressive swing, relying on an easier motion and the clubbed to do all the work.

His luck did not desert him. Seven successive pars followed until the 17th where he added another birdie, worth four points, after he’d struck a gap wedge to four feet and holed out for the four.

Ironic that the only bogey to impair his card down the back nine was at the 18th after he’d pulled his drive into trees down the left. A sideways chip onto the fairway and an iron into the green left him a 35 foot putt. He took two to make his five and two points at the close of a sensational round.

On any other weekend, Phil Hudson (14) would have reasoned fairly that his 41 was a strong contender for top of the table. As it was, after 10 pars, six nett pars and one double bogey, he ended in second place while Keith Davison (14 ) started with a birdie, then a blank,and closed third with 39 points.

Coming off the back of a dismal performance in the weekly Eleven Hole Stableford, Grant Dalton (16) was less than optimistic when he teed off in division two.

He need not have worried. He forged through 18 holes never needing more than two putts to shoot 45 points in another highly competitive field.

The only setback came at the 18th when he pulled his drive deep into trees and had to hit a provisional. He middled it perfectly and was relieved to finish with a six, his only double bogey.

Keith Jarvis (23) was second on 43 with Neal Chapman (17of) third on 42.

In the ‘warm-up’ competition for her Lady Captain’s Day, Julie Curry hosted a reverse Waltz with teams of four, with the formidable quartet of Julie Lovell, Janette Parker, Brenda Moore and Julie Hargreaves waltzing home winners with 91 points.

Harrogate

Harrogate Golf Club President, Ian Glover hosted his Presidents Day on a beautiful summers day and over 140 players joined him playing for the presidents prize.

The President chose an individual Stableford format for the day. Played in three divisions, the winner of the Prize would be the player with the greatest number of points irrespective of the division.

The competition was both closely fought and high scoring with the top of leader board showing scores from 41 to 44 points.

Anthony Armstrong (13) headed Div. 2 on 43 points and Philip Rhodes (22) scored 42 points to pick up second place in Div. 3.

It was in Div. 3 that this year’s winner of the “Presidents Prize” emerged with Kevin Boyle (20) constructing a fine round and signing for 44 points.

Results: Div. 1, 1st D. Westerman (7), 37 pts (bb9). 2nd K. Rogers (10), 37 pts. 3rd A. Whiteley (8), 36 pts. Div. 2, 1st A. Armstrong (13), 43 pts. 2nd A. Beardmore (15), 41 pts. 3rd J. Peel (14) 38 pts. Div. 3, 1st K. Boyle (20), 44pts. 2nd P. Rhodes (22), 42 pts. 3rd S. Rowe (28), 39 pts. Winner of the Presidents Prize, Kevin Boyle.

Over Sunday and Tuesday, the Ladies played the combined August Medal and Anniversary Salver.

Margaret Bleasdale was thrilled after playing her best ever round of gross 95, nett 70 resulting in a handicap cut but more importantly brought her the Anniversary Salver. Sue Severn (nett 72) and Elaine Shepherd (nett 73) were second and third in the Anniversary Salver.

August Medal results: Div. 1. 1st Susan Severn (86-14) = 72. 2nd Valerie Thornborrow (92-19) = 73. 3rd Elaine Shepherd (89-16) = 73. Div. 2.1st Margaret Bleasdale (95-25) = 70. 2nd Margaret Brown (101-26) = 75. 3rd Margaret Gobbi (108-32) = 76. Div. 3. 1st Lisa O’Reilly (127-46) = 81. 9 Hole Medal, 1st Mo. Scatchard (48-12) = 36. Winner of the Anniversary Salver, Margaret Bleasdale.

Last Wednesday, a large field of over 50 players entered the mid-week Stableford. There was a close finish and by one point it was triumph for Peter Manning (12) and his commitment to practicing, winning with 38 points.

Two players, David Droy (13) and Michael O’Shea (17) were tied on 37 points with Droy taking second place on a count back.

Last Saturday, members had a break from the high intensity of trophy hunting when the Competition Team added a Texas Scramble for teams of 2. This proved to be a welcome diversion with 71 pairs teeing off. Although somewhat breezy, conditions were good and low scores were expected.

Daniel Westerman has been in fine form recently, so it was little surprise when partnered by Carl they carded a 9 under par nett 60 to win by 2 shots.

Richard Danby & Kevin Quick on nett 62 were awarded second after a card play-off from Steve English & Ian Birchall and Andrew & Shaun Whiteley.

Results: 1st D. & C. Westerman (64 – 4) = 60. 2nd R. Danby & K. Quick (65 – 3) = 62 (bb9). 3rd S. English & I. Birchall (69 – 7) = 62 (bb9). 4th A. & S. Whiteley (67 – 5) = 62.

In last week’s nine-hole on the Belmont Course, Helga Perkins won the ladies’ section with Matthew Mackenzie winning the men’s section.

Pannal

No fewer than 35 ladies took part in an exchange day with Bingley St Ives Golf Club on Tuesday 19th, with 21 getting into the “spirit" of the day, arriving in style by coach on a lovely warm day where the rain held off until late afternoon.

Pannal in turn was delighted to welcome a large party of from Bingley, led by their Ladies’ Captain

Playing a two to count fourball competition (but all four on 18), the winning team of Lynne Roberts, Lesley Southwell, Anne Chippindale and Gail Witcomb scored 88 points and needed a better back 9 to beat Val Jackson, Val Smith-Jackman, Natalie York and Clare Davies into second.

Alison Stratford, Dine Faith, Vicky Eyre and Sophie Jacob came third with 84 points.

Neared the Pin at the 10th was Vicky Eyre and the Straightest Drive at the 13th went to Pam Dodds.

On Wednesday 20th, it was the final round of the weekly Captains’ Night when each of the weekly winners and the 2021 title holder, Peter Jones, competed for the Stanley Chadwick Trophy.

Brian Hemingway with a superb 33 points was a most popular winner who thanked all concerned for an excellent event and concluded by saying “everything comes to he who waits, in my case this has taken 25 years”.

Chris Matthewman on 30 points came second with Mike Rogers on 29 beating Nigel Wright into fourth separated only by Mike’s birdie on the 3rd.

On Saturday 23rd, 142 members contended in an 18-hole Stableford competition for the Pannal Salver. The winner on a countback was Derek Hufton with his second major prize of the season having won First Prize in Captain’s day back in June.

As well as his 40 points he needed a countback to beat Paul Addle with Bran Goddard third on 38.

Finally the club held two Open competitions in the past week. In the Wednesday Stableford Billy Johnson with 44 points beat Ian Green into second by one point and Laurence Wright was third with 41.

In the Open Medal on Sunday Max Davies (15) was a comfortable winner with a nett 67, beating Amanda Dunn (25) with a nett 72, who needed a countback to secure second place over John Bywater (19).

Bedale

August 16 – Gents Crab & Lobster Trophy: A great day at Filey for the annual Crab & Lobster competition. The winners of the morning "Lobster" competition on the Filey par 3 course were Tim Morris and Vice Captain Chris Smith. Jonny Rayner shot a great 65 gross allowing him and Matthew Gibb to take the gross prize with a score of 63. The overall winners of the Crab and Lobster were Charlie Lutchford and Nick Baker! Well done and thank you everyone for your support, and thanks to Captain Mike Edwards for arranging an enjoyable day.

August 17 – Ladies President’s Putter: 1st Rachel Holden (22) nett 70 ; 2nd Barbara Calvert (40) nett 71 ; 3rd Pat Richardson (30) nett 72.

August 17 – Water Rats:1st Paddy Garnett (29) 37 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Steve Livesey (19) 37 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Alan Haresnape (25) 36 pts.

August 18 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Craig Harrison 45 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Phil Raynor 45 pts (countback required) ; 3rd David Blades 45 pts (countback required) ; 4th Terry Pratt 42 pts.

August 18 – Ladies v Barnard Castle: Vice Captain, Pam Rawlin lead a team of Ladies in an away match to Barnard Castle GC where they were victorious, coming out 4 & 2 winners. They thoroughly enjoyed the course and the meal that followed. Excellent result Ladies!

August 19 – Seniors Medal: 1st Les Morley (19) nett 68 ; 2nd Chris Griffiths (36) nett 69 (countback required) ; 3rd Kevin Clinton (23) nett 69 (countback required) ; 4th Mick Hartley (24) nett 70.

August 19 – Friday Animals: Winner Sheila Grant (39) runner up Ged Wilkinson (38) with Harry Sargent (38) in 3rd place after countbacks involving two others. Special mention and congratulations to Bill Lumb for his hole in one on the 16th.

August 19 – Sponsors Day: Team Winners 1st Sandy McIntosh and Adam Race - Mcintosh and Parker ; 2nd Marco Cucurullo and Simon Raper ; 3rd Paul Lawson and Mick Roberts - Crest Building Supplies.

Individual 1st Marco Cucurullo ; 2nd Adam Race ; 3rd Sandy McIntosh. Nearest the pin - Nick Stafford Hambleton Ales. Thank you to our sponsors for their continued generous support.

August 20 – Junior Stableford:1st Josh Askew (25) 37 pts ; 2nd Shona Lawson (20) 36 pts ; 3rd Bailey Lawson (6) 35 pts.

August 20 – Ladies Medal: 1st Kate Clark (31) nett 75 ; 2nd Pat Richardson (30) nett 76.

August 21 – Bedale Trophy Round 1:1st Steven Hutchinson (16) 44 pts ; 2nd Matthew Kettlewell (20) 41 pts (countback required) ; 3rd David Chapman (14) 41 pts (countback required) ; 4th Daniel Winterbottom (18) 40 pts ; 5th Heath Johns (13) 39 pts (countback required) ; 6th Duncan McEwan (25) 39 pts (countback required) ; 7th Kathleen Allison (24) 39 pts (countback required) ; 8th Adrian Lazenby (18) 38 pts (countback required) ; 9th George Spink (17) 38 pts (countback required).

Wetherby

On Saturday 6th and 13th August Wetherby Men competed in the 36 hole strokeplay Laurie Plews competition.

In round 1 Dave Prideaux (8) shot an amazing 2 under gross 71, including 4 birdies and an eagle on the par 5 15th to be leading on 63 by 1 shot from Steve Barnitt (18).

Conditions were favourable and 25 Men played better than their handicap. On Saturday 13th the weather was extremely hot and only 11 players beat their handicap, lead by an excellent nett 63 by Neale Mitchell (15) which would secure him the trophy, well done Neale.

The top 3 were: 1. Neale Mitchell (15) 74 + 63 = 137; 2. Graeme MacFarlane (9) 69 + 70 = 139; Jonathan Atkinson (12) 66 + 73 = 139.

On Sunday 7th August Wetherby Rabbits and Associates competed in the Annual Stableford. The trophy was won by Greg Marshall with a fantastic 46 points.

Results: Rabbits – 1. Greg Marshall - 46 pts; 2. Neil Bagley - 43 pts; 3. David Pearson - 42 pts.

Associates – 1. Gordon Fisher - 36 pts; 2. Peter Clinker - 35 pts; 3. Jonathan Colley - 34 pts.

On Monday 8th August Wetherby Seniors played for the Tom Woolcock Trophy, played as a medal. Again excellent scoring saw one third of the field play better than their handicap.

The top 3 were: 1. David McMullan (16) 67;2. FW Barden (20) 68; 3. Clive Williams (8) 69.

On Thursday 11th August, Wetherby past captains played for the Haithwaite Rawson Trophy.

Eleven Past Captains took part and 5 of them played better than their handicap continuing a fine run of scores for Wetherby Men.

The winner was John Roberts, 2002 Men's Captain, with a fantastic 46 points.

The top 3 were: 1. John Roberts - 46 pts; 2. Clive Carnazza - 42 pts; 3. Ernest Gilchrist Jr - 40 pts.

Ladies Invitation Day took place on Tuesday 2nd August as an AmAm. The visitors had travelled from as far as Cleethorpes and Wilmslow, both 80 miles away.

A good time was had by all, the raffle made an excellent £310 and halfway house raised £135 in donations, all for Cancer Research UK.

Results: 1. A Hoodless, S Kaye, K Page, L Gills - 79 pts (on countback); 2. E Shirtliff, J Haynes, L Thornber, M Gill - 79 pts; 3. J O’Brien, T Hartley, L Roberts-Harry, G Cook - 75 pts.

Nearest the Pin on 17th was won by Chantelle Shaw of Pontefract GC.

On Thursday 4th August, Wetherby Ladies competed in a Stableford over 18 or 9 holes.

The results of the 18 Holes were: Division 1 – 1. Sue Jacklin 38 pts; 2. Sue Smith 37 pts; 3. Maria Carnazza 29 pts.

Division 2 – 1. Gill Simpson 39 pts; 2. Gill Fry 34 pts; 3. Sue Bramley 34 pts.

Division 3 – 1. Lynne Pearson 38 pts; 2. Jane Hopkins 36 pts; 3. Mary Apperley 35 pts.

Nine Holes: 1. Jenny Wright 20 pts; 2. Margaret Swales 18 pts; 3. Lucy Colledge 14 pts.

On Tuesday 9th August and Thursday 11th August Wetherby Ladies competed for the Ann Scargill Trophy, a 36-hole medal played over 2 days.

Both rounds were played in exceptionally high temperatures with 27 ladies taking part.

Results: 1. Trish Bell (26) 75 + 64 = 139 (on countback); 2. Elaine Newton (35) 69 + 70 = 139; 3. Kathy Page (22) 72 + 69 = 141.

Oakdale

Ladies: On Sunday (14th) and Tuesday (16th) the Ladies played a greensome stableford for the Centenary Trophy.

The winners were Olivia Lambert & Julia Whittington with 44 points & in second place were Muriel Bradley & Gaye Richardson with 43 points.

Men: On Saturday (20th), the annual Seniors Trophy was played with 71 players taking part. The winner was Brian Chattaway (22) with an outstanding 45 points.

Second was Martin Wright (24) on count back from Graham MacDonald (14) and Steven Picksley (26) with 43 points. Just 5 twos were scored on the day.

Oakdale v Fulford - Tetley Tin Tray: On Sunday (21st) Oakdale sent 16 players to Fulford with a mission to win the match and not collect the infamous Tetley tin tray as losers. Earlier in the week Fulford hosted the English Amatuer and the course was in outstanding condition. Thankfully for them, Oakdale triumphed 5-3!

Oakdale Open Series: Round 6 of the Series was played on Wednesday (17th) from yellow and red tees.

The winners were Graham Bootland (9) & Steven Simpson (3) with 46 points and second were John Morrison (11) & Nino Cutino (20) with 44 points.

Captain’s 9 Hole: The competition was played on Friday (19th) from white & red tees was won by Rob Green on count back from Francis Dineen and Andy Northey with 19 points.

Seniors v Knaresborough: On a drizzly Thursday (18th) morning Oakdale Seniors arrived at Knaresborough, where four of their pairs won, including the Seniors captain, Geoff Allsopp and Brian Edmundson, who won their match with the very last putt.

Rabbits President’s Day: Rabbits’s President, Chris Greenhill, welcomed 40 Rabbits to his President’s Day.

Two players scored 40 points with Chris Riley (28) beating Jamie Letts (18) on count back to take the trophy. In third place was Tony Mills (19) with 38 points.

The Rabbits enjoyed an excellent halfway house provided by Mrs Chris Greenhill and her team of helpers.

Harrogate & District Union of Golf Clubs

The Ladies’ Silver Division Team and Individual Championship was held at Knaresbrough earlier this month.

Each club was able to enter 2 teams of four each plus any number of individual entries. The team with the lowest of three gross score is declared Champion. The team with the lowest three nett score is declared the runner-up.

There are prizes for the best 2 individual gross scores and the 2 best individual nett scores.

Sixty eight player competed in this medal round which had a maximum playing handicap limit of 23.

The Ilkley ‘A’ team of Melody Svenson, Fiona Wood, Vicky Downs and Kath Chivers won the Silver team Trophy with a gross score of 250.

The Pannal ‘B’ team of Clare Davies, A Donough, L Moore and G Witcomb won the team net trophy with a score of 250.

The Silver Division individual team champion was Claire Hutchinson of Pannal on 77 gross (last 6 holes). Melody Svenson of Ilkley was runner up on 77gross.