Jack Muldoon looks to get on the end of a cross into the box during Harrogate Town's opening-day-of-the-season defeat to Bromley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver says there is no chance of Harrogate Town delving into the transfer market and spending money on a new striker.

The Sulphurites kicked-off their 2024/25 League Two campaign with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Bromley on Saturday and once again lacked any real threat at the top end of the pitch.

Town managed just one goal in the five pre-season friendlies leading up to the opening weekend of the new term, and looked toothless again against the Ravens, mustering only two shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes and failing to seriously extend visiting stopper Grant Smith.

But Weaver has stated that it is up to the attacking players already at the club to step up to the plate over the coming weeks, with final-third reinforcements unlikely to arrive any time soon.

Sam Folarin came off the substitutes' bench during Saturday's home loss to Bromley.

"We have to challenge the lads," he told BBC Radio York. “It's not FIFA, we can't just go into the transfer market on Monday and go and buy a centre-forward.

“It is not going to happen, so the lads that we have got have to show real desire inside the box and show that spark that is needed to make a name for themselves - like Ibby [Abraham Odoh] has and, dare we say it, Luke Armstrong did before that.

"We are after goals as well as work-rate, and when you align that as a centre-forward or an attacking player, we have got more threat in the team.

“Every time the ball went into their box on Saturday, I never thought that there was a fox in the box for us. We need to demand more and show that we can hurt.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Jack Muldoon started up top for Town against Bromley, with the club’s other two recognised strikers – Sam Folarin and Josh March – appearing from the bench in the second half.

Muldoon has proven himself to be capable of doing the business in front of goal during his six seasons with Harrogate, netting on 72 occasions in that time.

But, he is not a natural ‘number nine’ and turned 35 in May.

At 23, the pacy Folarin is coming into his prime and showed glimpses of brilliance last term, netting eight goals.

However, he has struggled for consistency since joining the Sulphurites from Middlesbrough in 2022 and is also prone to missing big chunks of the season through injury.

March, 27, is the most predatory of Town’s current crop of forward options, though he has failed to hit the ground running since returning to Wetherby Road on a permanent deal last summer, finding the back of the net just once.

The one thing that all three men have in common is that they all seem to benefit from playing up front alongside a strike partner, something which the Sulphurites have moved away from, with Weaver tending to favour a 4-2-3-1 system.

And, while they have brought in Stephen Duke McKenna to fill the gap, Harrogate need to replace the goals and creativity that the mercurial Abraham Odoh contributed from the left wing in 2023/24, having seen him snapped up by League One Peterborough during the close season.

Whether the fees which Town received for Odoh, and influential centre-half Rod McDonald – who joined Notts County - will be reinvested in their playing squad remains to be seen, and it may be that Weaver ends up looking to the loan market between now and the end of the transfer window.