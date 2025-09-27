Harrogate Town came from a goal down to beat Gillingham 2-1 the last time they visited Priestfield, in November of last year. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Another difficult away trip awaits Harrogate Town this weekend, with Simon Weaver and his men due to tackle in-form Gillingham.

The Sulphurites’ last League Two outing on the road saw them beaten 3-1 by Swindon, leaders of the division at the time.

And this Saturday they will go head-to-head with a Gills side who currently top the table following an unbeaten start to 2025/26.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men have won six and drawn three of their opening nine league matches, and currently boast the best home record in the fourth tier.

They have emerged victorious from all four of their League Two fixtures at Priestfield thus far, conceding just the one goal in the process.

And those four successes have all come against teams who are also expected to be challenging for promotion this term - Notts County, Crewe, Chesterfield and Walsall.

Their most recent home outing saw them beat Notts 1-0, before they visited Newport on Saturday and fought back from a goal down to triumph 3-1.

Yet, while Gillingham’s recent exploits will make them favourites heading into their clash with Harrogate, history is at least on Town’s side.

The Sulphurites have lost just one of their six prior encounters with the Gills, coming out on top in three of those matches, two of which were won at Priestfield.

Last season, they came from behind to record a 2-1 victory thanks to second-half goals from Anthony O’Connor and Josh March.

The year previous saw Gillingham inflict a painful 1-0 defeat on Weaver and his troops courtesy of a late goal, though the North Yorkshiremen enjoyed a 2-0 success in Kent early in the 2022/23 campaign.

Town's form on the road has been mixed to date. They began the season with a fine 1-0 triumph at newly-relegated Bristol Rovers, then drew 1-1 at Cambridge - another side who were playing League One football last term.

But they were subsequently beaten by both Bromley and Swindon during a sequence of four consecutive league losses.

That run was ended by a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury last time out, a result that means the Sulphurites find themselves 16th in the table.

They will once again be without long-term casualties George Thomson (achilles) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) at the weekend, while Lewis Cass (ankle) and Tom Hill (hamstring) are also set to miss out due to injury.