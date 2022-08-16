Gillingham FC v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver wary of 'wounded animal'

The Sulphurites’ challenging run of early-season fixtures continues down in Kent in midweek as they make their second visit already to a side relegated from League One last term.The Gills have won one and lost two of their opening League Two fixtures, but given the nature of their 3-0 humbling at Tranmere on Saturday, Weaver says that Town need to steel themselves for a potential backlash.“Gillingham away is always going to be a difficult game, they were a League One side last season,” the Harrogate chief said.“But, the timing of it, after their result at the weekend, I think it makes it even tougher.“I’ve listened to what their manager has said following that match and some of the comments made by one of their midfield players. I think we’re going to be coming up against a wounded animal on Tuesday night.“From what I know of Neil Harris, I’d say that the absolute least I expect is that they really come out fighting. They’re back at home in front of their own fans and they will be desperate for a reaction.“So, first and foremost, we’ve got to stand up to that. We’ve got to go toe-to-toe with them, match them in that respect and then look to play our game. But, we’ve got a team of scrappers and I know we’ll be up for it.”