Gillingham FC v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver wary of 'wounded animal'
Simon Weaver expects that his Harrogate Town players will come up against a “wounded animal” when they tackle Gillingham on Tuesday evening.
The Sulphurites’ challenging run of early-season fixtures continues down in Kent in midweek as they make their second visit already to a side relegated from League One last term.The Gills have won one and lost two of their opening League Two fixtures, but given the nature of their 3-0 humbling at Tranmere on Saturday, Weaver says that Town need to steel themselves for a potential backlash.“Gillingham away is always going to be a difficult game, they were a League One side last season,” the Harrogate chief said.“But, the timing of it, after their result at the weekend, I think it makes it even tougher.“I’ve listened to what their manager has said following that match and some of the comments made by one of their midfield players. I think we’re going to be coming up against a wounded animal on Tuesday night.“From what I know of Neil Harris, I’d say that the absolute least I expect is that they really come out fighting. They’re back at home in front of their own fans and they will be desperate for a reaction.“So, first and foremost, we’ve got to stand up to that. We’ve got to go toe-to-toe with them, match them in that respect and then look to play our game. But, we’ve got a team of scrappers and I know we’ll be up for it.”
Weaver expects to have the same squad at his disposal at Gillingham as he did for Saturday’s goalless draw with Crawley.
Goalkeeper Pete Jameson is however a doubt having suffered sunstroke during Town’s previous outing, a game that was played in sweltering conditions.
Mark Oxley will deputise should the former York City custodian not recover in time, and Weaver has revealed that a couple of other members of his squad are also pushing for starts.
"Jack Muldoon and Lewis Richards are both in contention because of the impact they made from the bench on Saturday,” he added.
"I think you can say that Mullers added a bit of punch in the final third, while Lewis has that real quality and versatility.”
Kick-off at the Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday evening is at 7.45pm.