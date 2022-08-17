Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town's players celebrate after taking a 2-0 lead during Tuesday night's League Two clash at Gillingham. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Suphurites triumphed 2-0 at Priestfield thanks to goals from Matty Daly and Alex Pattison, registering their second win of the season – and their first on the road – in the process.

The Wetherby Road outfit were much the better side on the night and could easily have won by a far greater margin having created a hatful of clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Weaver was understandably thrilled by such a strong all-round display, but said that the fact that eight of the 10 outfield players who started the match were summer signings made the victory all the more pleasing.

Simon Weaver applauds Harrogate Town's travelling fans after the full-time whistle.

"This is a brand-new squad, basically,” he reflected. “There were eight players who started the game who weren’t with us a couple of months ago, so to come to a club the size of Gillingham, at a fantastic stadium, and do a job on them is very rewarding for us all – and hopefully we can build on it.

"We’re all working hard here to progress the club and keep evolving it, and it’s a tough challenge, that.

"We played some great football, there was some terrific slick passing at times and we created numerous opportunities to score. And we held firm in the first 15 minutes, which was a tricky period for us.

"The effort levels were incredible from everybody on that pitch that was wearing a Harrogate Town kit.

"This was a thoroughly deserved, hard-fought away victory. We are delighted with the scoreline and the win.”

It was Gillingham who began the evening the brighter of the sides, Ben Reeves volleying over the top from the edge of the penalty area during a spell of early home pressure.

But Harrogate eventually settled and went close on 11 minute when Daly spread the play left for Jaheim Headley to unleash a low 25-yard effort which Glenn Morris did well to touch around his post.

Centre-half Joe Mattock was next to threaten for Town, curling a strike narrowly wide of the upright.

The Gills’ best chance of the evening came and went in the 20thminute, after Headley was caught out trying to deal with Hakeeb Adelakun’s left-wing cross on the edge of his own six-yard box. His indecision presented Jordan Green with a clear sight of goal, however Mark Oxley was quickly off his line to make an important save with his body.

Pattison then squandered an equally good opportunity at the other end, stabbing a bouncing ball over the cross-bar from eight yards out with just Morris to beat.

The Sulphurites would however get their noses in front on 25 minutes after Headley and Pattison combined down the left and the latter delivered a low centre which Daly met at the near post to slot a first-time finish past Morris.

Weaver’s men should have doubled their advantage six minutes before half-time. Headley intercepted inside his own half and broke forward from the left-back position before switching the play with an incisive pass which sent the advancing Pattison clean through on goal.

But, the former Wycombe man was unable to find a way past Morris one-on-one, meaning that the visitors went into half-time with just a single-goal cushion.

Six minutes into the second period, Town right wing-back Kayne Ramsay shot wide from close range when it appeared easier to score, then Morris pulled off a fine double-save to thwart Headley then Stephen Dooley in quick succession.

Failure to capitalise on so many clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities so often proves costly for teams, and Gillingham began to ask a few more questions of the Harrogate defence as the second half progressed.

Green weaved his way into a dangerous area but couldn’t find a finish after seemingly losing his footing as he attempted to pull the trigger, then Baggot sent a header from a Reeves corner just over the bar.

But, any nerves that may have started to creep in were settled in the 86th minute as Town wrapped up all three points when Ramsay’s throw-in from the right was nodded infield by Luke Armstrong.

The ball bounced up awkwardly on the edge of the Gills’ box for Pattison, who did well to control on his chest before driving towards goal, side-stepping a defender and beating Morris with a shot that found the net via the inside of the post.

That game-clinching strike arrived much to the delight of the 83-strong contingent of travelling fans, who had braved the long trip down to Kent.

And Weaver was quick to acknowledge the away supporters for their backing.

"The fans, we can only thank them, the ones who have travelled such a long distance in midweek,” he added.

"It’s an immense effort and they really got behind the team.”

Tuesday’s victory moves Town on to seven points for the season, lifting them up to eighth place in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Barrow.

And Weaver confirmed after the final whistle that midfielder Dooley could be a doubt for this weekend’s game having been forced off in the 65th minute.

"We had to take Stephen off because he was feeling his groin, which he’s felt for the past week or so, just niggling him,” the Harrogate chief explained.