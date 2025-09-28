Stephen Duke-McKenna is congratulated by his Harrogate Town team-mates after opening the scoring in the 16th minute of Saturday's League Two win at Gillingham. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Simon Weaver said that his Harrogate Town players were far more than just “stoic” as they stunned in-form Gillingham to record one of their finest away results as a Football League club.

Stephen Duke-McKenna scored the only goal of the game at Priestfield on Saturday afternoon to earn the Sulphurites back-to-back League Two victories for the first time since January.

Their success down in Kent was more notable for the fact that it came against a Gills side that began the weekend top of the table, was unbeaten in nine league matches this term, and on a club-record run of 21 games without defeat.

But, while “proud” of the result in terms of its “context”, Weaver said he was equally thrilled by the way his players went about their business - particularly with the ball.

“It is right up there with our best away wins in the Football League because of the context of Gillingham’s record and because of where it is geographically,” he said.

“We have had good wins at Doncaster and Bradford in the past that have been celebrated, but Gillingham isn’t around the corner, so it’s a long journey.

“It isn’t easy coming into the lion’s den, into a carnival atmosphere because they’re celebrating a record - and quite rightly. Gareth Ainsworth has done a brilliant job with this group of players.

“So, it feels brilliant, and I am so proud of the players and the staff. Defensively, we were like a brick wall.

“But, I am so proud because it wasn’t just a stoic performance, it was one full of ability. The first-half performance was there for everyone to see. We were passing the ball around on a great pitch and keeping the home crowd quiet.”

The game’s decisive moment arrived with 16 minutes on the clock.

Jack Evans shifted the ball right to Duke-McKenna, from where the Town winger cut inside and went past three Gillingham defenders on the edge of the penalty area before firing a low, left-footed finish beyond the dive of Glenn Morris.

Harrogate’s other wideman, Ellis Taylor, almost doubled the away lead soon afterwards, but his strike from a very similar position flew just wide of the upright with Gills stopper Morris beaten.

The Sulphurites’ bright display meant that they were good value for their lead, though they did not have things all their own way.

Former Harrogate loanee Josh Andrews came closest to levelling matters before the interval with a looping near-post header from a long throw-in that James Belshaw did well to touch over his cross-bar.

Belshaw also made a good save from a Jonny Smith strike, while Town skipper Warren Burrell was expertly positioned to nod Elliott Nevitt’s header off the goal-line.

After the break, Andrews threatened again with a downward header, which he glanced narrowly wide, before substitute Ethan Coleman wasted the hosts’ best chance late on when he failed to nod home Jonny Williams’ inviting left-wing corner from close range.

Saturday’s victory leaves Harrogate 16th in the League Two standings, with 14 points to their name from 10 matches and still within touching distance of a play-off spot.