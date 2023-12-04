There were very few Harrogate Town players to emerge with any credit from Saturday’s FA Cup mauling by Bolton Wanderers.

George Thomson in action for Harrogate Town during Saturday's 5-1 FA Cup defeat at Bolton Wanderers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites conceded three times before the interval and then twice more during the early moments of the second half as they lost their second-round tie by a 5-1 score-line over in Lancashire.

But, goal-scorer George Thomson was one of the visiting number who did impress Harrogate boss Simon Weaver – and it wasn’t just his fine 25-yard strike on the stroke of half-time which caught the eye.

In addition to taking his tally for the season to seven with that effort, the 31-year-old midfielder produced an accomplished all-round display down the right flank, one which his manager felt left Thomson looking very much at home on a pitch packed with some of the best talent League One has to offer.

George Thomson netted from distance in the 45th minute to give Harrogate Town a glimmer of hope against Bolton Wanderers.

"Thommo certainly performed very well,” Weaver reflected.

“He grabs the moment, he’s not overawed. There are certainly no regrets about his performance at all. He understands his position very well and is just a top pro.

“I just think that he is determined to maximise what he is about and he is doing. I think that he has got talent, but talent aligned with passion and professionalism means that generally he is one of our better players on match-days and when it really matters.

"I thought that he was our best player, organised in his game, he turned it on and showed that he could play in League One based on that today.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver described his side as looking 'soft as putty' during their loss to League One leaders Bolton.

“He didn’t get what he deserved. But there weren’t too many others who won’t have a bit of regret over the next few days."

Thomson’s goal came with Town already 3-0 down, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson having taken advantage of some woefully flimsy defending to complete a 34-minute hat-trick.

Dan Nlundulu then bagged twice in quick succession shortly after the resumption to end the game as a contest.