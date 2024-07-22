George Thomson targeting another promotion after penning new deal at Harrogate Town

George Thomson celebrates one of the 18 goals he netted for Harrogate Town during the 2023/24 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

George Thomson says he is targeting one more promotion after signing a new contract at Harrogate Town.

The long-serving midfielder, who has already helped the Sulphurites escape National League North and the National League, recently put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Wetherby Road until 2026 - with the option of a further year.

The club’s decision to tie the 32-year-old down for the long-term comes after he enjoyed a blockbuster 2023/24 campaign, smashing in 18 goals while contributing eight assists.

His form played a huge part in Town mounting a genuine challenge for the play-offs for the first time since they reached League Two in 2020, and Thomson is hopeful of being able to help Simon Weaver’s team go one step further this term.

George Thomson will be stopping at Wetherby Road until at least 2026. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he said after agreeing to extend his stay in North Yorkshire.

"I’ve loved my time here and I’m looking forward to a couple more years and to see what we can do.

“I’m desperate to achieve another promotion while I’m playing here, that’s the aim.

"We want to build on last season and keep pushing forward, and see if we can go one better this year.”

Former Nottingham Forest trainee Thomson joined Town from FC United of Manchester in 2017 and is entering his eighth season with the club. He has already made more than 300 appearances in Harrogate colours.

“Thommo is an outstanding player for us and he has been for years,” Sulphurites assistant manager Paul Thirlwell said.