George Thomson stresses the importance of Harrogate Town's positive start to 2023

George Thomson in action during Harrogate Town's 3-3 draw with Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.

The long-serving 30-year-old midfielder weighed in with a sweetly-struck late equaliser to earn his side a share of the spoils at a blustery Victoria Park.

Alex Pattison’s early strike put Town in control, but they conceded twice in quick succession either side of half-time before Sam Folarin bagged a 49th-minute leveller.

Pools then re-took the lead against the run of play, leaving the visitors requiring a bit of Thomson magic during the latter stages.

George Thomson applauds Harrogate Town's travelling support following New Year's Day's 3-3 draw at Hartlepool United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

And, although Harrogate created more than enough clear chances to have won the game comfortably, the former Nottingham Forest trainee insists that he and his team-mates can’t be too unhappy with a draw.

“It’s a big point, an important one for us,” Thomson told BBC Radio York.

“We said before the game that we needed to start the New Year off with a result, whether it be a draw or a win, the most important thing was not to lose.

“The conditions were difficult, so it was important that we fronted it head on and made sure that we battled as hard as we could to make sure that we came away with something.

“In the end, that was a point, and it’s something that we go away with and move on to the next game and build on.

"For us it’s about riding the momentum that we have got at the minute because it’s one defeat in five now and we don’t want to be looking over our shoulders, we want to be getting up the table as quickly as possible.”

Thomson’s eye-catching 73rd-minute strike came after Jaheim Headley’s corner was cleared to him on the right-hand edge of the Pools box.

He took a touch to control the ball then lasered a crisp right-footed effort across the face of goal and into the far corner of the net.

“I’m obviously delighted to see that go in,” Thomson added. “It was one of those where it sat up perfectly and, to be fair, on that pitch it is probably better to strike a ball that is in the air as opposed to on the ground.

“Patto [Pattison] was talking after the game about his shot that hit the bar. Just as he was about to strike it, it bobbles up a little bit.

"The lads in the dug-out said that they could tell it was going in as soon as I hit it, but, I know it’s a cliche, but the most important thing was that we came away with something.

"We always say that it is nice to contribute, however the most important thing is the team and as long as we are picking up results, I’m happy.”

Sunday saw Thomson make his 251st appearance in Harrogate colours, an achievement that he is understandably proud of.

“Someone said to me that it is a rare thing in football to hit a number like that, so for me, this is my sixth year here and I love the club,” he continued.

