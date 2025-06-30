Harrogate Town's Ellis Taylor, George Thomson and Reece Smith put in the hard yards on day one of pre-season training. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The sight of George Thomson out on the grass was a huge positive for Harrogate Town as their players reported back for pre-season training at the weekend

Simon Weaver welcomed his squad back to their Rothwell training base on Saturday morning to begin preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign – the Sulphurites’ sixth as a League Two outfit.

All six of Town’s summer recruits got their first taste of life as Harrogate players, while Liam Gibson was also a notable presence amongst the group.

The 28-year-old defender’s contract has expired, but he has been invited back to train with the club during pre-season, with the possibility of earning himself a new deal if he can prove his fitness.

Gibson, who endured an injury-hit 2024/25, was sidelined for the latter part of last season alongside fellow hamstring-tear victims Ben Fox, Tom Hill and Levi Sutton – all of whom were also involved on day one.

But, midfielder Thomson’s ability to join in with both fitness and ball work will doubtless have provided both his manager and team-mates with a huge boost following last term’s achilles nightmare.

The 33-year-old, who has been a key man for Weaver throughout his eight seasons at Wetherby Road and netted 18 goals during 2023/24, picked up an injury on the opening day of 2024/25 and has not played since.

Thomson suffered a number of setbacks during his recovery from a troublesome lower-leg problem, but came out of a protective boot after his latest surgery in early May and finally appears to be closing in on a return to action.

Weaver was however quick to state that the former Nottingham Forest trainee will be eased back in gradually to ensure that he has the best possible chance of successfully completing the final stages of his rehabilitation.

"Thommo is doing well. Step by step, he has shown great grit and determination to get back on the training pitch and he is now running which is great.

"It is superb news for us and I am sure that the fans will be rejoicing, but we don’t want to get overly giddy too soon.

"We need him to step up the running, the sprinting, the jumping, the striking of the football, so he still has a few hurdles to overcome between now and playing.

"But certainly he is at his most advanced stage [of recovery] now, and we are very encouraged by that.”