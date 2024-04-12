George Thomson a big 'driving force' behind Harrogate Town's play-off push

Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson has scored 15 goals so far this season. Picture: Brody Pattison

The long-serving midfielder came up with the goods once again as the Sulphurites edged out Grimsby Town on Tuesday night, netting the only goal of the game with a superb long-range effort.

That strike took his tally for the season to 15, while he has also chipped in with seven assists, during what has been his most productive campaign in the Football League.

And Thomson’s form has undoubtedly helped Harrogate stay in touch with the division's top seven, which they sit just four points outside of heading into this weekend's clash with Sutton United.

George Thomson takes aim at goal during Tuesday night's League Two win over Grimsby Town. Picture: Brody Pattison

“He’s just been massive for us, on and off the pitch,” Weaver said. “He lives his life in such a dedicated and professional manner.

“And he is just in the moment and he seems to be in the moment for every game, he is a real driving force.

“He has got better each year in my opinion, without ever having a disappointing year, but I feel that this year he’s become a big focal point for us.

“He is an integral part of the team and everybody is looking at him to break the deadlock or make the difference and he has risen to the occasion so many times."

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

On the 31-year-old’s decisive 30-yard thunderbolt against the Mariners, Weaver added: “It’s another brilliant strike.

“I’m sure that he was excited about having the wind behind him in the second half because he was having a few strikes. But he seems to be connecting all the time at the minute, he’s got real confidence and he’s smashed it in the stanchion.

“I think that everyone was caught by surprise, there wasn’t even a big celebration amongst the fans, the players or the staff as everyone was in shock. You think he’s missed, then it’s ‘oh no he hasn’t’ - it’s an unbelievable effort from distance.

"I’m just overjoyed for him - and for us all, really.”

Tuesday’s victory elevated Harrogate to 11th position in the table with three games of the regular season remaining.