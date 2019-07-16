George Smith injury is not serious, but Harrogate Town defender will miss Guiseley clash

The injury sustained by George Smith during Harrogate Town's pre-season win over Darlington will not sideline him for a significant period.

The former Chesterfield left-back was hurt following a poor challenge by Quakers midfielder Will Hatfield in the 41st minute of Friday night's friendly clash at the CNG Stadium.

Having landed heavily on his hip, the 22-year-old's back then went into spasm, however he has escaped with nothing more than bruising to the hip and groin.

And although he will miss Tuesday evening's encounter with Guiseley, Smith should be fit enough to return when Town entertain another National League North outfit in the shape of Farsley Celtic, on Saturday.

"It's still quite tender to the touch around my groin and my hip and if I got a knock there it would only cause problems," said Smith, who was one of seven new signings to arrive at Wetherby Road this term.

"Fortunately it's only the muscle that is bruised. The bone hasn't been damaged, which is good news, I should be fine for Saturday.

"I landed really heavily on my hip and then my back went into spasm. Rachel [Davis, club physio] came on and just told me to relax and eventually the spasm went. It [the hip] was very painful and it felt like I couldn't move it.

"At the time and I was worried it was something serious, but after I'd had some ice on my hip it eased."

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Tuesday is at 7.30pm.