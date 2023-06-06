George Horbury hoping for 'opportunities to impress' after signing new Harrogate Town deal

George Horbury has been handed a new contract by Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The 18-year-old midfielder became the first product of the club’s recently-formed under-18s set-up to earn himself a professional deal with the League Two Sulphurites when he made the step up to Simon Weaver’s first-team squad last June.

That contract is due to expire this summer, but Town have extended his stay at Wetherby Road for another season at least.

Horbury made five competitive first-team appearances in yellow and black before being sent out on loan to Northern Premier League outfit Markse United during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far,” Horbury said. “This time last year I was just starting out on my journey as a professional, the time has flown by.

“I really enjoyed last season, I got to experience men’s football for the first time and that was a tough challenge but I really enjoyed it.

“We were in a bit of a relegation fight with Marske and in every game we were playing for something that mattered. Being a part of that fight with my team-mates was a great opportunity for me to learn and grow.

