Garry Plant reflects on 'amazing' 10 years after 'deciding to leave' Harrogate Town

Garry Plant has left Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sarah Barry confirmed on Tuesday evening that the club’s commercial director had “decided to leave”, bringing to an end his long and largely successful working relationship with Sulphurites owner Irving Weaver.

“My time helping to build the club was amazing,” Plant told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Two promotions, two Wembley silverware trips, achieving EFL status and the transformation of the stadium as well as building a community club

“It’s been a great 10 years.”

Having initially joined the club as a volunteer in 2011, Plant was heavily involved in setting up Town's youth development program and their Community Foundation before being appointed managing director three years later.

The Sulphurites were mid-table in English football’s sixth tier at the time of his arrival, but have gone on to make significant strides in recent seasons.

Plant helped oversee two promotions in as many years as Harrogate achieved Football League status of the first time in the summer of 2019, significant ground improvements and the transition from part-time to fully-professional status.

Earlier this year, the appointment of Barry as club CEO saw Plant relinquish his position of managing director and take over as commercial director.

Confirming Plant’s departure on Tuesday evening, Barry told the Harrogate Advertiser: “Garry has decided to leave Harrogate Town AFC.